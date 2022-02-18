Gonzales: No sabotage in blackout

There was no sabotage.
This was the message from Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales yesterday, who along with electricity provider T&TEC’s general manager Kelvin Ramsook, said a fault in two major power lines caused a major trip in power distribution and caused the 12-hour island-wide blackout on Wednesday.
Speaking during a news conference at the Ministry of National Security in Port of Spain, Gonzales said: “A preliminary report was presented to the Prime Minister. It was passed through me from Mr Ramsook and it was presented to the Prime Minister. It is quite evident; it is quite clear that there was no sabotage or nothing from a human perspective that would have resulted in that disruption that would have took place yesterday. So, I want to make it abundantly clear.”
He explained: “As we know, (Wednesday) was a very challenging day for us in the utilities sector. When at 12.52 p.m. a major disruption occurred on T&TEC’s distribution and transmission system, where two main transmission lines from Gandhi Village to Union Estate came into contact with a 12KV line. As a result of that disruption, it caused a major trip on the distribution system around Trinidad and Tobago, causing all of the machines and plants at (power provider) TGU to go out of operation. As a result of that major disruption at TGU, the other standby measures that we had in place from Trinity and PowerGen did not provide the level of sustainability and vulnerability to the distribution system in Trinidad and Tobago, causing all of the machines and the plants to go down.”
Asked if there was any human error or failure of equipment or interference involved, T&TEC’s Ramsook said, “I would prefer not to comment on that part unless that investigation is completed. You know, sometimes when you are dealing with issues, certain things show up and then you realise there may not be that aspect of things. This is a matter that affected the entire country, so I’d rather let the committee conduct the full investigation and provide a report.”
Calling it a “catastrophic failure”, Ramsook said T&TEC and its independent power producers encountered multiple difficulties while trying to restore power to the island.
First, there was the fault which occurred at 12.52 p.m. on Wednesday.
By 1.30 p.m., T&TEC encountered further issues when it tried to get capacity back on the grid.
Ramsook said, “...the Commission experienced a catastrophic failure of its supply via a fault that developed on two of its major circuits, which is the Union/Gandhi number one and number two circuit. The way the generation is configured, the (Trinidad Generation Unlimited) power station was going 500 MW of a total load demand on the system of 1,185 MW, so you would have had roughly 40 per cent of the capacity coming from TGU. The fault occurred at a particular location on the South section of the country. Our systems are so designed that if a fault occurs, especially on the transmission grid, we can detect that from our control centre.
“Upon our arrival on the site, we did analyse the situation, discovered what transpired. While that matter is still being investigated, at that time, which would have been roughly between 1 p.m. and 1.30 p.m., we were able to identify that the site was safe and we were in a position to restore supply to the country. At the time of the fault, because the two lines which are the transport lines were impacted, those lines failed and of course you then had a disconnect from the TGU power station,” he added.
However, the remaining power stations were unable to carry the rest of the load.
T&TEC said at 6.50 p.m., it was able to get some degree of capacity in a stable mode at the Penal power station.
It wasn’t until 1.30 a.m. yesterday, that all power had been restored to the island, Ramsook confirmed.
Gonzales added, “I will make it abundantly clear that the stand-by system and the measures that we have put in place to ensure that there is redundancy, and to ensure that what transpired yesterday ought not to have happened—that system did not trigger and it did not come into effect, and therefore we will look deeper into what transpired. T&TEC will conduct its own investigation.”
When asked if the Government could assure the public that there will be no repeats of massive power outages like this again, Gonzales said some things are out of its control.
Gonzales said, “When I took my oath of appointment, I would have liked to assure the country that something of this nature would have never happened, especially under my tenure, so these things you can’t, and I am sure the Commissioner of Police would wish to assure the country that tomorrow would not have a murder, but these things are all dwelled in our hearts and we wish only the best for Trinidad and Tobago, but there are things that are completely outside of our control.”