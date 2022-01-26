Gonzales: Sabotage behind Beetham sewer line problem

The overflow of raw sewage caused by the collapse of an underground pipeline in Beetham Gardens which led to fiery protests earlier this month was caused by the sabotage of sewage pumps by “elements” living in the area.
This according to Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales yesterday.
The sewer line problem caused a 15-foot wide sinkhole on Main Street in Beetham.
Residents have also complained about the length of time it is taking to repair the sewage issues which first occurred in August last year.
Gonzales and Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland spoke to reporters following a tour of several sites in John John and Sea Lots, where they viewed completed, on-going and soon-to-start projects in both areas yesterday.
Gonzales said they decided against going to Beetham Gardens.
He said they had “information that United National Congress elements responsible for stirring up the protest action recently have taken a sip of alcohol and are misbehaving again”.
“For the benefit of the people of Beetham I will stay away from there so that the workers can do their work in peace and comfort and let the jokers continue to be jokers,” said Gonzales.
He said he got this information from “reliable sources”.
Gonzales did not elaborate.
He was asked about the status of the project which led to protests on January 10, when residents claimed it had been stalled and they had to endure the stench of raw sewage leaking on to the road and into their yards and homes.
Protesters blocked the Beetham Highway and Priority Bus Route which led to gridlock traffic before the protest was quelled by police.
Gonzales said the protest had been fuelled by politics.
“What we did not say in our press releases was that the sewer water that was flowing into the streets unfortunately was as a result of some elements in the Beetham community who were interfering with the pumps and stealing the diesel,” he said.
The pumps are located at the western end of Beetham Gardens.
“When you steal the diesel, the pump goes down out of operation and the water will not be pumped out as it was supposed to do and unfortunately, sewage water was spilling on to the streets,” Gonzales said.
He said in response they reinforced security near the pumps and he had asked National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to ask police for more frequent patrols.
“What we have noticed was that since the ramping up of security around the pumps, we no longer have that spillage that had been taking place,” he said.
He criticised the people who he said had damaged the pumps.
“When it comes to supplying water and electricity to the people of Trinidad and Tobago, I am not about playing games. I am not about playing politics and any politician that is involved with playing politics with people’s lives, we should get them out of the political landscape,” he said.
“Politicians ought not to be a danger to the lives of people, but unfortunately what transpired on the Beetham recently was politically motivated by people who believe that they should benefit from the true and sincere suffering of segments of the community.”
A UNC activist and resident of Beetham Gardens responded to the statement that the sewer pumps had been sabotaged.
She said she did not want to be identified because she feared for her life. Bu she admitted diesel fuel was stolen from a pump used to remove waste water from the area in December last year.
“Since last year all between September, October and November we had sewer water running in people house and I am living in the Beetham. I am living in the mess because I have to literally lock up my house when the day come to keep the smell out,” she said.
On Monday, Beetham residents held up placards in front of the Red House in Port of Spain to protest the pace of repairs to the sinkhole in their neighbourhood
Delay in project completion
Gonzales said the project scheduled for completion at the end of January will be off “by a few days”.
He said during the excavation works, a 32,000kv electricity line was discovered.
“It is a very, very powerful electrical line and the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission had to intervene as quickly as possible to remove the electricity supply so that workmen can be safe in order to do the excavation,” he said.
“WASA couldn’t have moved ahead with the work until the line was deactivated so in order for the site to remain very safe it took a number of hours, perhaps almost a day, for that to be done and luckily I got a call on Monday night from T&TEC and they said that the work was done and WASA could now continue.”
“Based on this unplanned discovery, I was told there will be a slight delay in the completion of the project and these things are quite normal when you are doing these types of projects because you have to plan for these things. So the latest info I have is that the delay will be five or seven days and that will take us to full road restoration,” he said.