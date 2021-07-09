Gonzales: Sealy resigned 'due to personal circumstances'

Dr Lennox Sealy

RESIGNED: Dr Lennox Sealy

WASA’s chief executive and executive director Dr Lennox Sealy resigned “due to personal circumstances”.

This, according to his letter of resignation which was read into the Hansard record by Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales yesterday.

The Minister was responding to an urgent question from Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh on the reasons for the sudden and “inexplicable” departure of Sealy, which took immediate effect.

The Minister read Sealy’s letter of resignation into the record in which he stated:

“I wish to inform you of my resignation from the positions of CEO and Executive Director of WASA due to personal circumstances. I am appreciative of the experience and thank you for the opportunity to serve. I wish you all the best in the transformation of WASA. Yours sincerely, Dr Lennox Sealy.”

Indarsingh asked if Sealy had been “constructively dismissed and there is a cover-up”.

Gonzales said it seemed as though Indarsingh was not paying attention to the contents of the letter that he read.

“I am satisfied that I have responded to the question posed,” he said.

To which Indarsingh remarked: “I know how this Government operates.”

Indarsingh then asked who had taken charge of WASA.

Gonzales said it appeared that Indarsingh did not have a basic understanding of the running of State enterprises in the country.

“There is a legitimate board in place, there is a legitimate management team in place,” Gonzales said, adding that WASA continued to be managed by a board and an executive management.

In a release on Thursday the Ministry of Public Utilities gave no reason for the resignation and stated that Sealy had resigned and his resignation took immediate effect.

It also stated that deputy chairman Ravindra Nanga had assumed responsibility as chairman of the board. The board is to announce the appointment of an interim executive management team, it added.

Electricity restored

In response to an urgent question from Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes on the nationwide power outages on Thursday owing to heavy rains, Gonzales said emergency crews were dispatched to the affected areas.

He said he was satisfied that the utility company responded with dispatch and with alacrity and that power had been restored to most of the affected areas.

He said in East Trinidad there were 114 area outages between Thursday and yesterday morning and 12 crews were deployed to address this situation.

He said in North Trinidad there were 25 reports in the same period and all were attended to.

In Tobago there were four areas of outages and all were attended to, while in Central there were 20 and all were attended to.

In South Trinidad all 15 areas which experienced outages were addressed by T&TEC.

Haynes asked the Minister of Social Development how many people had applied and been awarded emergency relief grants owing to the damage caused by the bad weather.

She was told by Camille Robinson-Regis, who deputised for Social Development Minister Donna Cox, that no one had applied.

Parliament also approved the notification for Dr Susan Craig-James as a member of the Police Service Commission.

Craig-James was first appointed in June, 2018.

Her term had expired and she was re-appointed for another term.

The Parliament approved the notification of the President for the nomination of Craig-James for the Police Service Commission.

