Gonzales: T&T’s electricity and water rates lowest in the world

Trinidad and Tobago has the lowest electricity and water rates in the world.
The Government also provides subsidies for these utilities for the vulnerable sector, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said yesterday.
He was speaking at the Parliament sitting at the Red House, Port of Spain, on the debate of the Opposition’s private motion calling for the Government to implement strategies to reduce price increases of essential goods and services.
Gonzales slammed Opposition members for their behaviour at a Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) consultation, where they engaged in “disruptive behaviour and bacchanal”. See Page 5
He called on the Opposition Leader to rein in her members and ensure they conduct themselves with honour and dignity.
The RIC is mandated to conduct reviews every five years, and it has never done that since being established, he said, adding that the RIC is an independent commission and the Executive arm will “stay far” from the process.
Gonzales pointed out the low rates the Trinidad and Tobago population enjoys for utilities.
“With respect to electricity tariffs in the Caribbean, I can tell you that in Trinidad and Tobago we have an electricity tariff of US$52 cents per kilowatt hour,” he said.
Data from a number of Caribbean jurisdictions comparing the rates for water and electricity showed Trinidad and Tobago had the lowest rate, he said.
Gonzales said according to data provided by the International Benchmarking Network 2022, T&T has a water rate of US$31 cents per cubic metre—the lowest in the Caribbean.
Data from the Inter-American Development Bank also indicated that in 2019 WASA’s monthly average residential water bill of 15 cubic metres of water is US$4.42—the lowest among Caribbean countries, some 81 per cent lower than the average of US$23.87.
Gonzales said with respect to electricity according to globalpetrolprices.com as at September 2022, Trinidad and Tobago had the second lowest electricity tariff of US$0.052 per kilowatt hour in the Caribbean region, Cuba being the other country with a low tariff.
He said globally this country had the 23rd lowest residential tariff in the world out of 147 countries.
The minister said the average price of electricity in the world was US$0.160 per kilowatt per hour.
He noted that even with one of the lowest rates for water and electricity, the Government maintained a subsidy programme even in difficult circumstances coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said in 2022 the Government introduced an electricity rebate programme for domestic customers with bills $300 and below, thereby benefiting over 220,000 citizens to the tune of $16 million annually.
He said T&TEC residential customers with an average consumption over three billing periods of 500 kilowatts per hour or less benefit from an electricity subsidy of up to $200 per bill or a maximum of $1,200 annually.