Gonzales to lay ‘blackout’ report in Parliament on Friday

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said yesterday he intends to lay the unedited report into the February 16 island-wide blackout in Parliament on Friday.

In response to questions from the media on the status of the report last Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said it had been passed to Gonzales to digest, and would be released if the minister recommends it.

Rowley received the report on April 4.

The report was compiled by a committee comprising former chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) Keith Sirju, Chandrabhan Sharma and acting police Supt Allister Guevarro.

Rowley said he had seen the report and it was technical and straightforward.

“Contrary to what some people may think, it’s a report that deals with a technicality. The people who did the report are experts in that matter. They gave their experience and they made certain recommendations and, if only for the population to be aware of the recommendations and the cause, they should make that public soon,” Rowley said.

Two weeks ago, Gonzales said the report will not lead to any punitive action being ­taken against anyone, and there was nothing in the report which ­surprised him.

“We have been very straightforward with the country with respect to the information that was available to us on the cause of the blackout. I’m happy to say that nothing in that report suggests that we were fundamentally wrong in the report that we put forward to the national community on the cause of the blackout.

“But there’s a lot to learn from this, and I will await the instructions of the Prime Minister and the decision of the Cabinet on how we intend to move forward.

“It’s not going to be a report that is going to gather dust on shelves. There are some notable recommendations, and we intend to act on those recommendations to protect the national interests, and that’s all I’m prepared to say for now on this,” Gonzales said then.

On February 16 there was an island-wide blackout in Trinidad, with some parts of the country losing electricity for up to ten hours. It caused disruption throughout the country, and affected the country’s other utilities—the Telecommunications Services of T&T and the Water and Sewerage of Trinidad and Tobago.

Two days later, in a statement to Parliament, Gonzales said: “A short-circuit fault occurred on a 12,000-volt overhead line.

“The line crosses under the two 220,000-volt transmission overhead lines which connect the T&TEC system to the Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) power station in La Brea.”

