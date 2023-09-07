The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has a current deficit of five million gallons of water, Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales has said.
This as thousands of customers continued yesterday to have water-supply problems in Central and South Trinidad after electrical issues caused a shutdown of the Point Lisas Desalination Plant over the weekend.
The plant was operating at 85-per cent capacity on Tuesday.
Speaking on TV6’s Morning Edition programme yesterday, Gonzales explained the deficit was as a result of the 85-per cent production capacity at the desalination plant.
He said WASA would normally receive five million gallons of water on a daily basis to provide to all its customers in Central and South Trinidad.
“So obviously a lot of schedules were impacted and continue to be impacted, and the Water and Sewerage Authority is looking to divert water from the Caroni North transmission system—that is 35 million gallons of water that would normally go to North Trinidad has been reduced to 30 million gallons of water,” he said.
This is “in order to redivert that water to Central and South to supplement the shortfall that we been experiencing over the last couple of days from desalination company”, he said.
WASA is also trying to supplement water from the Navet Water treatment plant and the Seven Seas Desalination Plant in Point Fortin.
Gonzales said the situation is being treated with a “delicate balance” as WASA monitors it daily.
He said once water is rediverted from one area to another to supplement a shortfall, “you will experience communities especially on the extremities of that system beginning to experience challenges”.
He said Santa Cruz, Febeau Village normally tend to get hit once there is a reduction from the supply in Caroni Water Treatment Plant.
Gonzales said with areas that have not received water just yet, WASA has provided over 500 deliveries by water trucks.
He said his ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Education in an effort to avoid any disruptions at schools in Central and South.
“WASA is on standby, resource is on standby to send truck-borne supply to some of the schools that are being impacted so that we can have a normal scheduled day of education,” Gonzales said.
The minister said Desalcott produces 40 million gallons of water daily to WASA, and any disruption taking place at that main source will result in widespread inconvenience to customers.
“What we have been doing over the last two years is identifying localised sources of water to reduce the reliance on some of these main water treatment plants... we have rehabilitated, we been drilling wells in the Central area and in Freeport and Chaguanas... and identifying other sources of water... so when you have disruption taking place at the desalination company, the inconvenience and disruption on the customer end would not be felt as we are feeling right now,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales disclosed that three wells in the Freeport area are expected to produce one million gallons of water in the next two months “because the wells have been successfully drilled and the supporting infrastructure is being put in place”.
“That will impact positively the supply of water to 25,000 people in the Freeport catchment area,” he said.