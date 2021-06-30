Good Samaritan slain in robbery

Ryan Johnitty displayed genuine generosity to his fellow citizens who had fallen on financial hard times during the Covid-19 pandemic by donating food hampers to help those in need.
The good Samaritan was killed at his home in South Oropouche on Monday night and robbed of his vehicle and other valuables.
His body bore stab wounds to the back and neck, and there was a plastic bag over his neck that was fastened with a belt and cord, police said yesterday.
Johnitty’s killers ransacked his house and stole items which they placed in his vehicle and escaped.
His body was discovered by his parents on Tuesday evening.
The stolen vehicle was found by police officers who received a tip-off yesterday afternoon that it was seen in Dolly Street, Marabella.
Officers responded around 3 p.m. and as they approached in a marked vehicle, they saw a group of men attempting to change the rims on the vehicle.
Police said the men ran down nearby streets when they saw the police vehicle approaching.
Officers found Johnitty’s vehicle had false number plates.
The vehicle was taken to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit in Cumuto for forensic examination.
Detectives suspect that Johnitty, 33, was killed on Monday night by men who lay in wait for him to return to his home.
He lived alone in Palm Drive, Dow Village.
He worked as a plant operator at Trinidad Generation Unlimited in Vessigny, La Brea.
The criminals had severed the wires to his home security cameras which were set up inside and outside his house, situated on a dead-end street, with no neighbours to the left, right or across the road.
On Monday night, Johnitty was expected to meet friends for their regular video game night, but when they contacted him, they found it unusual that a voice note had been sent from his phone, with a man’s voice saying he was too busy to go online.
Ryan didn’t want anyone to go hungry
When the Express visited the scene of the crime yesterday, his parents grieved their only child and declined to speak with reporters.
A friend of Johnitty, who did not wish to be identified, described him as a pleasant man who would be mourned by everyone who knew him.
The friend said he did not deserve to die in such a brutal manner.
He told the Express: “Just recently, he put up a post on Facebook (in May) where he wrote that anyone who knows that they are going to sleep hungry, please private message him and he would make it his duty that they would not go to sleep hungry again. He was willing to help and he got a lot of messages. That was his drive.
“He had been helping two families and had intentions to assist two more. Why would anyone want to hurt him so terribly? He is a person that did not deserve to die in this brutal manner. Sadly, he will be another murder statistic. There is no justice.”
The Express was told that Johnitty was born and raised in Bonasse Village, Cedros, but had built his house in South Oropouche and moved in about two years ago.
On Tuesday afternoon, a work colleague who had tried to contact Johnitty as they were expected to work the night shift raised an alarm.
The friend said: “Ryan was very punctual with work. But his work colleague realised he was not answering any phone calls coming close to the time to leave home, so he went to his house to check.”
The work colleague went to Johnitty’s house and when his white Kia Optima was not seen in the driveway, Johnitty’s mother, Myrna, was contacted.
She and her husband, Vincent, went to the house and found their son’s body on a staircase and the rest of the house ransacked.
They contacted the police around 7 p.m. and officers of the Oropouche Police Station and Homicide Region III responded.
Johnitty’s murder was the 177th recorded for the year so far.
The comparative toll at the same time last year was 232.
W/Constable Francois of Homicide Region III is continuing investigations.