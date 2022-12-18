GOOD SAMARITANS SAVE THE DAY

They were tested by what they said was the worst flooding in history last month, but residents of Bamboo Settlement #2 see a silver lining in the disaster.
“We have life and we have each other. It was so amazing to see the village come together,” said Nabbie Street resident Sandra Beepath.
“People come from all over to help... people we never even saw before. There were so many good Samaritans. It was so nice to see,” said a resident of Mohan Street.
When the Sunday Express visited Bamboo #2 last Tuesday, residents and businesses were seen feverishly power-washing their yards and dirty wooden furniture.
Damaged furniture and appliances, mud and oil-soaked couch sets, mattresses and other items were piled up at the side of streets, awaiting pickup by sanitation trucks.
Two weeks before, these very streets were inaccessible by foot.
Only dinghies and boats could have made their way through.
Residents blamed the extreme flooding last month on a Ministry of Works and Transport contractor, whom they claimed stripped part of the Guayamare River of bamboo while attempting to repair the bank with an excavator.
However, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan claimed a villager cut 80 feet of river embankment for recreational purposes, which caused 80 per cent of the flooding in the community.
Christmas
not the same
At Mohan Street, employees of Interior Cleaning Services Ltd were seen busily deep-cleaning a sofa and cushions at the Ramdhanie home, located a stone’s throw away from the river bank.
A resident, who did not want his name published, said he was trying to salvage the sofa but had to throw out the mattress and base for his bed.
In a corner of the driveway were his water-soaked bed head, night-stands and chest of drawers.
“I blocked up all my doors, but the water still went through the windows,” he said.
“The water started to leak over the bank. I heard it falling like a waterfall, but it didn’t hit here first. It went through the other side. My neighbours from up so came and tried to help me raise my belongings to higher ground. I didn’t know the flood was coming because here had no water. We started to raise things up high and in less than two hours the water started to come,” he recalled.
“My whole kitchen cupboards gone. All the cupboards, everything is soaked up. Underneath the cupboard got wet and when you take out the flooring to try to dry it up, the cupboard started to disintegrate,” he said.
Christmas this year would not be the same, he lamented.
“I could still sit down right here and take a little two drinks and eat a little something, but I can’t turn around and watch my wife’s face. She’s only crying. But once I get things working and put back in place for her to be comfortable, I would be comfortable,” he stated.
As he spoke, rainfall which started the night before became heavier.
“Last night when the rain start to fall, my wife got up and sat down by that door. I got up at one o’clock and made some tea and we sat down,” he said.
Despite his losses and the tedious process of cleaning up, the resident was upbeat during this interview.
“There are people who lost more than me, but everybody’s helping each other. The thing about this flood is that we had people who came in to help that we never saw before. There were boatmen and people bringing breakfast and lunches that we never saw before. When boatmen came in, they were feeding people’s dogs. It was really nice. There were so many good Samaritans. It was a good feeling,” he said.
He said residents had also received help from State agencies.
A hurt village
Jerome Ramdhanie said he started to panic when heavy rainfall began last Monday night and continued into Tuesday.
“I studying to raise back up everything,” he said, glancing at the river bank ahead.
“We’re not seeing Christmas at all this year. It’s usually nice and jolly with family and friends here... real decorations. Bamboo village not seeing Christmas. Bamboo village feeling hurt right now,” Ramdhanie lamented.
A “real family man”, he said it was hard to be away from his family for over a week, as they had to stay with other relatives after being evacuated.
He said he had already purchased Christmas gifts for his loved ones but those, too, went under water.
“I lost everything—washing machine, wardrobe, chest of drawers, my two children’s clothes, my clothes. I lost my car. I lost my van. It’s hard,” Ramdhanie said.
“It’s real tough to know I grew up in my parents’ house... I have my own now, but I know the struggle they went through to raise me and my brother—and to see everything just perish was sad,” he added.
After hardship comes ease
Higher up Mohan Street, a family counted their losses, but remained positive.
“I am coping because, you know what, nothing happens without a reason and, in our religion (Muslim), after hardship comes ease. And as a believer that is what I have to believe,” said the older of the two women in the house at the time.
She said it warmed her heart to see the outpouring of donations and assistance to affected villagers.
“It was overwhelming and really, really good to see the meals coming in a boat. That was a very lovely thing with all the people who were coming in. The good thing is we looked out for each other. When people came in with food, I collected for my neighbour. So it was a really nice thing to see the unity with the people, and the outside people coming in to help,” she said.
The woman said she lost all her decorative plants that she usually rented out for events.
“The flooding back in 2018 was shocking. It was the first time we ever experienced something like that. But this one here, it is exhausting with the cleaning-up afterwards. I would do plant rentals. All my palms were green and beautiful, but they got real licks with the water after soaking for so long. We had to pressure-wash everything—not just from the mud, but from the oil,” she stated.
She said the vinyl she installed on the ground floor of her home had to be thrown out, as it was water-damaged.
“I can’t go through this again. My son who lives next door said mommy, if this is the case and this happens again, he is going to get somewhere else to live. Nobody could go through this time after time... and the compensation that you get is not as much. The ministry needs to fix the river bank so that the people can live comfortably,” she stated.
Starting from scratch
The Sunday Express met up with councillor for the area Seema Ramsaran-Augustine, who was assisting residents with clean-up.
She said a backhoe and excavator were busy at work that day clearing drains of debris.
“We’re trying to work on that so that the water can have a free flow because there’s garbage and debris inside the drains,” she stated.
She said grants being provided to affected residents may not be able to cover the cost of replacing all their lost furniture and appliances.
“It’s like they’re starting from scratch and they have nothing in their house. Some people are worse off than others, because apart from losing everything in their house they lost their vehicles, too,” she said.
Temple Street resident Kavita Gopaul, the mother of a 14-month-old boy, said she lost all her clothes, her baby’s crib, food supplies and some other household items.
“Republic Bank came and gave us a $500 Xtra Foods voucher and then they came back and gave me stuff for the baby. They gave us clothes and cleaning supplies. I was really grateful for that,” she said.
She said she expected Christmas to be bleak this year, but was hopeful her living conditions would return to normalcy soon.
Sandra Beepath said she was just happy to be alive, although her furniture and appliances were damaged in the flood.
“All my clothes, fridge, mattress, everything gone,” she said.
“I can’t celebrate Christmas or anything like that. Normally I would cook up and thing, but we have to make what we have do this year. I will drink water and thank God still because I’m alive,” she said.
On Bamboo Main Road, Glorie Sooklal counted her blessings.
Two weeks ago, Sooklal was in tears when she told the Express she was unable to save anything in her home when floodwaters rose.
She lost her refrigerator, televisions, washing machine, kitchen utensils, pantry, clothing, furniture, and her disabled daughter’s belongings, including medication and adult diapers.
Last Tuesday, Sooklal smiled from ear to ear as she pointed to a new set of furniture, dining table, bed and other items she received via help from good Samaritans.
“I got a lot of food items, pampers for my child. I’m thankful to everybody who supported us.”
She said cleaning was a continuous process, but she was getting it done.
Sooklal said her 25-year-old daughter, who is autistic and epileptic, loves Christmas and Christmas lights.
“When I’m finished cleaning, I plan to put up the Christmas tree, which was saved because it was up in the roof. One joy my daughter gets is from watching the pretty lights. She loves watching television, too, but presently I don’t have a television for her,” she said.