GOT GOAT MOUTH?: PAY $50 A POUND

Got goat mouth?
Get ready to pay upwards of $50 per pound for the local curry staple, as livestock farmers face an uphill battle of praedial larceny and rising operations costs.
Fresh goat meat is currently being retailed between $45 and $55 per pound, depending on whether purchased directly from a farmer or from a vendor.
Some people have reported paying as high as $60, but former president of the Trinidad and Tobago Sheep and Goat Farmers Association, Shiraz Khan, said claims of even higher prices are likely false.
Khan, also a farmer, said livestock farmers are being hit hard by thieves and he lamented that after years of asking for help, successive governments have failed to address the problem.
Praedial larceny has now worsened, he added.
Khan said many farmers have left the business in the last few years and the industry is now declining further as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The prices of feed have gone up significantly,” Khan said on Saturday via telephone.
This is in addition to increased transport and veterinary costs, while farmers are also paying more for medicines and livestock amenities in general, he said.
One Central farmer said prices may have risen further with demand but the current retail situation may ease up in a few months.
“Sometimes there is demand for a few months around this time of year but it might ease up,” Cunupia farmer Fazal Ali said. “But it may not go back down to what we were accustomed to for some time, if it ever goes back to that.”
Ali recalled that, up to three years ago, it was not unusual to be able to buy goat meat as low as $25 per pound during the earlier part of the year when demand was less.
“It might drop by a few dollars as livestock comes in and if there isn’t the demand,” he said.
Khan said goat-meat lovers shouldn’t have to face higher prices for Christmas, as the main seller during that season is pork.
At the Chaguanas market yesterday, “young pork” was retailed at $10 and $15 per pound. The vendors said these prices will definitely increase towards Christmas but could not say by how much.
One vendor said any such increase was not simply vendors taking advantage of the seasonal demand but that “farmers spend more to get their animals ready for Christmas”.