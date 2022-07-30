Gov’t planning $600m VSEP for WASA

THE BOARD of the Water and Sewerage Management Authority (WASA) has projected that it will cost the Government $600 million to fund the planned Voluntary Separation of Employment Programme (VSEP) for the employees of the utility.
The Sunday Express was told that the transformation plan for WASA submitted to Cabinet indicated that the Government considered an expenditure of $600 million for the WASA VSEP to be appropriate.
That cost is inclusive of 213 WASA managers Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales announced last week would be separated from the utility in the first phase of restructuring.
However, it will be up to the WASA board to determine the final exit packages for employees.
“It could be more or less,” said Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales in an interview yesterday.
Gonzales told the Sunday Express that WASA would be looking to the Ministry of Finance to fund the VSEP package.
Already, WASA survives as a result of subventions from the Government.
WASA chairman, Ravi Nanga, told the Sunday Express that in 2020, the Government subsidised WASA to the tune of $$1.5 billion. In 2021, the Government disbursed $1.78 billion to the utility.
The cost to run WASA is about $2.5 billion annually, while its revenue is about $800 million.
At a news conference on Thursday, Gonzales said that half of the 426 managers at WASA face losing their jobs, as the utility seeks to cut its operating costs by 25 per cent in a bid to transform it.
Gonzales said WASA’s entire top management would be replaced in July 2021.
The plan was approved by the Board of Commissioners in January 2022 and submitted to Cabinet in March 2022 where it was ratified before being submitted to the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) for its review.
Cabinet approved the WASA transformation plan last week and it is proposed that the official roll out of the plan begins early in the 2023 financial year, which starts on October 1, 2022..
At the news conference on Thursday, Gonzales was careful not to discuss how the VSEP would impact the unionised employees as he didn’t want to “say anything to prejudice negotiations between the board and the union.”
He did say there would be consultation with the trade unions before any decision is taken on VSEP for the unionised employees.
The Cabinet’s sub-committee report on WASA said that WASA is bloated at both ends—at the management and worker levels.
The report said: “When compared to the regional benchmark of eight employees per 1,000 connections, WASA’s staff per connection ratio of 13 employees per 1,000 is unacceptably high”.
This, the report added, has resulted in “high duplication and redundancy in business operations. The organisation also suffers from inefficiencies...at all levels, including at the executive management level.”
WASA has 426 managers and 4,803 workers.
The sub-committee report said after decades of monopoly operations and $21.6 billion in annual subventions between 2010 and 2021, WASA did not possess the in-house equipment to effectively undertake one of its core functions—pipeline installations and repairs—and is “heavily reliant on contractors,” to whom it is heavily indebted.
A March 2018 report titled ‘WASA top management assessment,’ by strategic consultant, Rawlinson Agard, found that the utility had a headcount of 5,393 as at February 2018, comprising 1,734 permanent staff, 2009 temporary, contract 342 and 1,308 contingent employees.
That report found that WASA has eight levels of leadership—directors, heads, senior managers, department managers, assistant managers, section managers, unit managers and supervisors— instead of the normal three to four.
“The normal approach is three levels: top, middle and supervisory,” according to the Agard report.
“In total, the WASA’s top management staff is 426. It breaks this down as follows: top management 60, middle management 113 and supervision 254.” said the 2018 report.
The Agard report also indicated that based on the standard employee to connections/customers ratio of eight employees per thousand, WASA should have about 3,600 employees. It was estimated in 2018 that WASA had 450,000 connections/customers.
The report said that on two previous occasions, WASA has attempted to right-size the organisation.
“In spite of these efforts, the employee headcount has averaged approximately 5,000 over the period 2012-2017,” Agard reported.
“In the VSEP covering the period 2012-2015, approximately 900 plus exited the organisation through this programme. It has to be noted that over 2,000 employees (inclusive of the 900 plus) exited the organisation on enhanced exit terms as part of an overall reduction programme during the same period,” Agard added.
“WASA is responsible for drafting the Business Plan section of the complete document, and will do this with guidance from/weekly training review sessions with the Consultant. In support of this exercise, WASA has appointed a team of appropriately qualified and invested personnel to work on the Business Plan. A team has also been selected to assist with and provide the data necessary for the Price Control Proposal,” it said.
1. Toward the Private Sector
The plan noted that the MPU and WASA are proposing to tap into the sustainable groundwater potential in the Maraval and Aripo megawatersheds, which is currently estimated at 11 IMGD and 23 IMGD, respectively.
It noted that the megawatershed/bedrock aquifer concept has been successfully applied in Tobago yielding an average of 6 IMGD additional water to the Tobago water supply system out of a total megawatershed potential of 32 IMGD.
“On the other hand, the megawatershed concept has been minimally applied in Trinidad yielding an average of 2 IMGD of additional water out of a total potential of 83 MGD. On account of the minimum application, exploitation in Trinidad is considered “high risk”. Consequently, MPU and WASA are exploring the potential for exploitation of the Maraval and Aripo Megawatersheds through a PPP (SuccessBased) arrangement where a private partner would absorb the exploration and development risks of finding the favourable areas for drilling, selecting the drill sites and undertaking all the groundwater development to bring the water to WASA’s network.
“The success framework for the contract can be one of the following two approaches:
i) payment of total contract value for all the capital works to find, drill and handover wells to WASA to operate and maintain (public sector), or
ii) a take and pay contract where the private partner absorbs all the capital, operations and maintenance costs and is paid per volumetric unit of water sold to WASA,” it said.
In addition, WASA is hoping to increase the use of the private sector for well development and rehabilitation services.