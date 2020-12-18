Governor again

ENDING months of speculation, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert announced yesterday that Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire has been reappointed to a second term of office, this time for three years.
Imbert said Cabinet agreed to reappoint Hilaire for the three-year term on his (Imbert’s) recommendation at its meeting on Thursday.
Hilaire started his first term of five years as Governor on December 23, 2015, after the appointment of his predecessor, Jwala Rambarran, was revoked by the President on the advice of the Cabinet.
Hilaire’s first term ends next Tuesday, December 22, and his second term ends in December 2023. Imbert said he was told that Hilaire is 63 years old.
“That gives us the necessary continuity and it also gives us the necessary period of time to do succession planning and groom successors to Dr Hilaire when he retires in December 2023,” said Imbert during a virtual press conference.
He explained that the Government amended the law to change the term of office of the Central Bank Governor from five years to a minimum of three years and a maximum of five years to facilitate succession planning, by the reappointment of an older candidate to a shorter term in office.
The Government’s amendment of the Central Bank Act to change the term of office of the Governor came in the Miscellaneous Provisions (FATF Compliance) Bill, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on December 4.
The legislation, which amends a total of 11 laws of Trinidad and Tobago including The Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, The Proceeds of Crime Act, The Anti-Terrorism Act, was debated in the House last Friday and passed into law in the Senate on Tuesday.
Asked about his relationship with Hilaire, Imbert said: “I would not have recommended his reappointment unless I thought that we could have him as our Governor for the next three years.”
On the issue of succession planning, Imbert also announced the appointment as deputy Governor of Dr Dorian Noel, a lecturer in finance at the Department of Management Studies at the St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies (The UWI).
Noel, who was also been appointed for a three-year term, received his PhD in Finance from the International Capital Market Association centre at Henley Business School, University of Reading.
Imbert described Noel as a “distinguished lecturer in finance at the Department of Government at The University of the West Indies.”
The Minister said: “There are two other positions of Deputy Governor that the Government will be filling within the next couple months, so that we would have the option of three deputy Governors, all of whom could be considered to become Governor in 2023 when Dr Hilaire demits office...”
The Central Bank Act, at section 5, states that the Bank’s board shall have “not more than two Deputy Governors,” along with a Governor and “not less than six other directors”.
Unless the Central Bank Act is amended again, the Government can only appoint one more Deputy Governor.
The Central Bank has been without Deputy Governors since June 25 when the five-year term of the previous occupant of the office, Dr Sandra Sookram, came to an end.
Closer collaboration
Imbert also said the fact that the world is still struggling to address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic means that the collaboration between the Ministry of Finance (the fiscal authority) and the Central Bank (the monetary authority) will have to be far more important in the future.
“We will have to have a stronger connection with the Central Bank and work in tandem with them to deal with things like the money supply, interest rates and other methods of influencing the growth in the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) such as possibly inflation targeting.
“This will require deeper collaboration between the Government and the Central Bank. It’s going to be all hands on deck as we are in a very, very difficult situation financially and we will have to use a combination of fiscal and monetary policies going forward to see how we can get the economy to grow,” said Imbert.
Farrell on Central Bank
In a commentary published in the Express on Wednesday, former Central Bank deputy governor Terrence Farrell wrote: “Seven years ago I wrote an article (‘No Sacred Cows’) taking to task the then-UNC government for what I described as its termitic assault on our institutions, exemplified then by its increasing the size of the board of the Central Bank and its selection of the less qualified Jwala Rambarran as governor. Rambarran went on to confirm my assessment with policy mistakes and manifest lack of judgment on the foreign exchange market, and disregard for the importance of banker-client confidentiality.
“But the UNC’s troubling assaults pale in comparison with the sledgehammer the PNM has taken to the Central Bank over the last five years. The PNM administration seems allergic to institutions which are independent within the Executive and run by unelected persons...”