Govt: $40m fund for flood relief

A $40-million flood-relief fund has been announced by the Government to “provide sustenance and comfort for those directly distressed by the recent weather emergency”.
The emergency-assistance fund was announced by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) yesterday, and comes after almost a week of severe flooding in Bamboo Settlement #2 and parts of Central Trinidad, several areas in the South and a number of communities in the East.
Flooding and damage to property were reported across the country as a result of persistent and often heavy rainfall that began last Thursday and only eased on Wednesday.
People around the country are claiming extensive damage and loss of business, assets including vehicles, crops and livestock, appliances, furniture and household valuables.
The OPM stated in the media release that following the Cabinet Meeting yesterday and discussions with the Minister of Finance, a decision has been taken to allocate an immediate $40 million to the national Flood Relief programme. The statement said the funds were to “augment existing budgetary allocations in relevant ministries to provide sustenance and comfort for those directly distressed by the recent weather emergency”.
“Additionally, a further $100 million allocation has been made for urgent landslide and road reinstatement works nationwide,” the OPM said.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan indicated last week that the country’s infrastructure and road network had been negatively impacted in many places during the inclement weather, including the failure of bridges and culverts, and that the ministry would be embarking on a road-repair programme.
The OPM also announced a $10-million relief grant will be made available to “assist the farming community that has been adversely affected by the recent flooding”.
‘Welcome if received’
Several flood-impacted residents of Bamboo Settlement #2 said yesterday they would welcome the State’s assistance, but raised concerns as to timely delivery.
Some claimed people were waiting on compensation from October 2018, when unprecedented flooding hit communities around Trinidad.
One resident said there were concerns as to how the State planned to assess losses and damage, and called for “immediate house-to-house visits” in affected communities. The father of two said many were already financially strained after preparing their children for the new academic year and bearing other expenses.
He was among those citing heavy household losses in appliances, furniture and other items. People have lost vehicles, exotic fish and infrastructure, it was stated. “Damage and losses in Bamboo No 2 alone are in the millions. I hope people get compensated properly and before Christmas,” the man said.
Bamboo Settlement #2, Penal and Mayaro were among communities reporting hundreds of evacuations since the weekend, as rivers including the Caroni River in that area burst their banks, and homes and businesses went under several feet of water.
Similar statements also came out of El Carmen and Madras Road, St Helena, yesterday, where residents were hit by massive flooding for most of November.
Heavy flooding was being reported in those areas up to yesterday, as flood runoff continued to be influenced by compromised drainage, soil saturation, tides and environmental factors, such as nearby swamps.
International grants
In 2020, the Government received a US$495,000 (TT$3.37 million) grant from the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) to assist with its flood-alleviation efforts. Finance Minister Colm Imbert had then signed a Non-Reimbursable Technical Cooperation agreement, finalising CAF’s pledge of nearly half a million US dollars towards the creation of a Flood Management Master Plan to “address the nation’s perennial challenges with drainage and flooding”. CAF had also previously donated US$200,000 to assist recovery efforts in the wake of devastating floods and landslides resulting from days of continuous rainfall in October of 2018.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the non-repayable grant was to “facilitate the development of final design studies for flood-control works and a drainage action plan aimed at enhancing T&T’s flood resilience over the short, medium and long term, thereby moving the nation one step closer to a future in which its citizens are better protected from the impacts of extreme weather events”.
Last month, the Government also announced it had signed a US$40-million loan agreement with CAF to finance drainage works in the Caroni, Caparo, South Oropouche and North Oropouche basins, and in Port of Spain.