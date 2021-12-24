Govt and unions still in stand-off

The impasse between Government and the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) over the proposed Covid-19 vaccination policy for public sector workers is no closer to being resolved as JTUM president Ancel Roget stood firm on his position yesterday.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has maintained that Government will not withdraw the planned policy despite demands from the unions to do so.
Al-Rawi said on Thursday that JTUM had not presented any alternative solutions nor proposals to increase vaccination levels when he met with them on Wednesday.
Responding during a virtual news conference yesterday, Roget said the unions do have recommendations, but would only be prepared to discuss them after Government agrees to back down from its position of furloughing unvaccinated workers come mid-January.
Roget said a proper discussion cannot be had while the threat of furlough is still on the table.
He said Al-Rawi had misrepresented what took place at the meeting on Wednesday and had tried to paint the unions as anti-vaxxers.
He stressed that JTUM was not anti-vax but rather pro-choice.
Roget, who noted that he received his booster shot on Thursday, said people should be encouraged to get vaccinated rather than forced.
He said the policy is just the beginning of wider vaccine mandates.
“They are starting with the public servants but it will not stop at the public servants. We all know that,” he stated.
Safe zone contradiction
at schools, prisons
Meanwhile, two union leaders raised concerns about how their sectors can realistically be classified as “safe zones”.
In announcing the proposed policy on Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had insisted it is not a vaccine mandate but rather a move to make Government offices into safe zones.
But speaking during JTUM’s conference yesterday, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Antonia De Freitas pointed out that both unvaccinated and vaccinated pupils are being allowed into schools.
Schools reopened to pupils in forms four to six in October but vaccinated pupils only were initially being allowed to physical classes.
After objections were raised, the ministry allowed unvaccinated pupils to join their vaccinated peers in physical classes from October 25.
This week, the ministry announced that forms one to three would return to physical classes in February as well as primary school pupils in standard five. The rest of the primary school population, who are under the age to be vaccinated, are to return to school in April.
De Freitas said yesterday schools cannot be made safe zones by mandating teachers to be vaccinated when there are unvaccinated pupils in the same environment.
“Coming into the schools, we will have both students who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated. So how can that be based on the Government’s description of a safe zone? How can the school then be deemed a safe zone when you have students coming in who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated?” she asked.
She said this was a contradiction as vaccination cannot be a choice for pupils but mandatory for teachers.
“We cannot be forcing educators to take vaccination and to use that as a tool to manipulate their right to property and therefore to withhold their salary by decreeing that they will be furloughed,” De Freitas added.
Prison Officers Association (POA) president Ceron Richards also raised similar concerns, saying prisons cannot be safe zones by requiring prison officers to be vaccinated while the majority of prisoners are not.
“We have about 2,500 prison officers who you are trying to impose forced vaccination on...and you have about 4,000 inmates who are not vaccinated. We have visitors who traverse the Prison Service from time to time, how do you deal with them?” he asked.
Richards said this was raised with Al-Rawi during Wednesday’s meeting. “So, we believe that the Attorney General misrepresented what occurred in that meeting,” he said.
Roget questioned whether the policy was really to increase vaccination levels or a method to downsize the Public Service and get rid of workers.
Roget also questioned what Labour Minister Stephen McClashie’s role was in the matter.
He said as the issue involved workers, McClashie should have been on the forefront, but instead has been silent.