Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has called on the Government to say how many agreements were signed with public and private entities between 2018 and 2022 to share secret information with the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).
Moonilal shared a purported Cabinet note number 1961 dated November 16, 2018 which provides for the establishment of Memoranda of Agreement and Non-Disclosure Agreements with strict confidentiality provisions, among the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA), Government ministries, statutory authorities and other legal entities and the SSA for the Sharing and Management of Data to the National Operations Fusion Centre. The entities listed in the Cabinet note under the Ministry of National Security include:
- National Security Council Secretariat (NSC)
-Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force
-Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (Crime and Problem Analysis Branch)
- Trinidad and Tobago Prisons Service
- Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service
- Immigration Division
In a video posted to social media, Moonilal said several private companies are also in the Cabinet note. Other entities include all ministries, the Judiciary, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), the National Carnival Commission (NCC) and National Quarries Company Ltd.
Moonilal said the SSA provides information to the National Security Council which is politically appointed.
He questioned why would the SSA require these entities to sign an agreement to obtain information.
“What information you want from DOMA? How much car they wreck on Frederick Street? You want to find out what is the cost of a dress length?” he asked.
Govt ‘must come clean’
Moonilal said this has serious repercussions because the Data Protection Act has not been fully proclaimed and enforced and this legislation protects the private information of people from being shared.
He called on the Government to say how many Memorandum of Agreements were signed between 2018 and 2022.
He said the Government must also “come clean” on what information they require from these entities.
Moonilal said at present the law provides that law enforcement agencies can go before the courts to obtain information via a warrant for banking information, personal e-mails and records, etc.
The Government is “breaking the law” by creating an avenue to access people’s private and personal information because the court would reject applications to obtain such information if there is insufficient grounds for a warrant or order, he said.
He said Cabinet is now acting as the “judiciary” creating a policy for all ministries and private entities to give information to the politically appointed SSA.
DOMA:
No agreement signed
Downtown owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud said yesterday no agreement has yet been signed to provide information to the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) but DOMA has no problem sharing information as it has been doing with the police.
He said DOMA has an extensive network of providers with respect to CCTV coverage in the capital city and this information has been shared with the police.
“I don’t know if it is intended that information will be fuelled to the police service into SSA, I don’t know, but if it was we would have no objection,” he said.
Aboud said the police asked DOMA to share its information.
“We have been participating in an exercise over the past several months in an effort to improve the security situation in the city centre,” he said.
He said some of the security footage provided to the police has been successfully used in the past to assist in investigations that took place.
Told that Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal had raised concerns and questions about a Cabinet note purporting to establish agreements for entities including DOMA to share information with the SSA, Aboud replied: “Whoever is in Opposition will have a comment to make about any Government initiative especially if it involves cooperation from the private sector, if Dr Moonilal was in Government and the SSA or the police made such a request it would get same reception from us as it does from this current Government.”
Aboud also expressed concern over the 2022 murder toll reaching 400, saying “anybody that is devoted to the country, especially at its milestone of 60 years of Independence would be very worried”.
The murder figure last year at this time was 254.