Govt, business for key talks

THE GOVERNMENT will be holding a meeting with various business organisations to discuss Covid-19-related business concerns tomorrow.
Several of the organisations are hopeful that a positive outcome will be reached, as non-essential businesses along with restaurants had to shut their doors due to the restrictions imposed in April and May with a further extension to July 4.
A statement from the Ministry of Trade and Industry yesterday indicated that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has directed that a meeting of Government ministers under the chairmanship of the Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, be held with representatives of various business organisations tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Representatives of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce – Tobago Division; Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA); The American Chamber of Commerce Trinidad and Tobago (AMCHAM T&T); Confederation of Regional Business Chambers; Downtown Owners and Merchant Association (DOMA) and Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) are to attend.
Among the ministers who will be in attendance at the meeting are Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry; Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport; Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development; Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts and Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health.
The statement further noted that the Government looks forward to the continued collaboration with the business community to collectively combat the challenges presented by the Covid pandemic with a view toward economic recovery and growth.
Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce chief executive officer Gabriel Faria told the Express yesterday that the Chamber praised Gopee-Scoon for being an exceptional leader for always displaying empathy to the members of the private sector and their employees.
“We are looking forward to the discussions and the positive outcomes we hope to achieve. Our goal has always been to have meaningful collaboration with the Government to ensure all businesses and consumers act responsibly. We will continue to advocate for fair treatment for all legitimate businesses in Trinidad and Tobago. No one is safe unless everyone is safe,” Faria said.
And, DOMA’s president Gregory Aboud said he is extremely grateful that a meeting with the Government is finally being had with the stakeholders, as he has been clamouring for such in the past weeks.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that Wednesday’s meeting could be the beginning of a new start with regard to the country’s response to Covid and, hopefully, it will represent an improvement with the lines of communication between Government and the business community,” Aboud said.
SATT’s president Rajiv Diptee also said the association is looking forward to a continued and healthy dialogue with the Government on Wednesday.
“We are looking forward to placing our suggestions at the discussions tomorrow, in order to move in a positive direction during this pandemic,” Diptee added.