Govt, business leaders team up

As the vaccine controversy continues to rage in Trinidad and Tobago without a shot in sure sight, there is a pledge to work together to vaccinate the population.

ANSA McAL group chief execu­tive officer (CEO) Anthony Sabga III and Supermarkets Association president Rajiv Diptee both told the Express yesterday that what matters most is ensuring there are vaccines in Trinidad and Tobago, and they are willing to assist the Government in these efforts.

Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh also assured that the three will work together to procure safe World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved vaccines for T&T if available to the private sector.

The pledge of teamwork to source vaccines follows a message issued by Sabga to the “ANSA McAL Family” on Monday, with respect to the group’s efforts to assist T&T in obtaining vaccines.

Sabga said that at a February 17 meeting, the Ministry of Health asked top business leaders to fund vaccines and public vaccination of the citizens of T&T.

On February 18, a team of ANSA representatives had a conference call with Deyalsingh and his top health leaders, according to Sabga.

“The minister described an urgent situation: the Government had negotiated the direct purchase of 351,000 vaccines from Pfizer Inc for US$8.4 million and was required to confirm the order the next day or lose it. He said any contribution from ANSA would be appreciated,” said Sabga.

He disclosed that the group offered to buy all the Pfizer vaccines, but requested that Government allocate sufficient foreign exchange to pay for the vaccines and a tax credit be given for the vaccine purchase.

However, Deyalsingh’s comments are at odds with this.

He said yesterday that Government was ready to pay for the vaccines and it was the private sector that offered to pay.

“We were always prepared to fund (the cost of) these (vaccines) ourselves. But the private sector wan­ted to be a part of it and we simply indicated to them what the cost of these vaccines would have been. At no time did we go to them to ask them to pay. They volunteered,” Deyalsingh said in the Parliament.

Only COVAX

The Express contacted the minister and asked whether the Health Ministry pursued the purchase of 351,000 vaccines from Pfizer, having rejected ANSA McAL’s offer.

“We are only getting via COVAX at this time. That’s all. I have been saying so all along,” said Deyalsingh via WhatsApp.

The Express yesterday sought clarification from Sabga as to his statement that ANSA McAL was asked to lend support to purchase the Pfizer vaccines.

He responded, “We are focused on getting vaccines into the country and region for the benefit of our people. We prefer to remain steadfast in this task alongside our regional governments.”

With respect to Deyalsingh’s statement that everyone would work together to obtain vaccines, Sabga said: “We are always willing to work with the Government on pressing national priorities.”

ANSA’s philanthropy

In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Diptee confirmed he has been in communication with Deyalsingh.

“That is something we are explor­ing, a tripartite relationship, but there are no agreements, let me make that clear, but we are working on common goals,” he said.

He said they are looking at the acquisition of vaccines in an expedient time frame while ensuring quality controls and WHO standards and approvals are adhered to.

He said working together is a step in the right direction.

Diptee said many sectors want to be part of the drive in vaccina­ting T&T, with the aim of restarting the local economy and achieving herd immunity.

He said he was part of the February 17 meeting with the Health Ministry.

“There were certain arrangements that were being discussed and considered, however, none were ever formalised in that meeting. There would have been subse­quent meetings within different groups,” he said.

Asked if he was aware of the availability of 351,000 vaccines from Pfizer, Diptee said he was not.

Questioned on his thoughts on Sabga’s statement, Diptee said he applauds ANSA McAL’s philanthro­py, describing the group as “not just a leading conglomerate in the nation but also regionally, they see themselves being a light by which we can be a leading source of relief to the nation”.

He said T&T has suffered in all sectors, and “it is important for our politicians to remember not to be divorced from the reality of those populations”.

Diptee also supported Sabga’s tax credit proposal, saying:

“When you look at the cost to the economy of what’s being lost daily, that perhaps the notion of some kind of concession for taxes could be explored, even if not wholly written off, so there is certainly room to give it consideration.”

