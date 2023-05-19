Govt can get away with murder!

A slap in the face of the Government, the Attorney General and his department.
This is how political analyst Dr Winford James has described yesterday’s Privy Council ruling against the Government’s decision to postpone the local government election and extend the terms of local government councillors and aldermen by one year.
“When I heard the judgment, I was quite happy to note that the law lords of the Privy Council had made the right decision, even though it was not a unanimous decision. It was a majority decision, but the essence of it is that the electorate that must extend the terms of councillors and aldermen, and not the Government,” James told the Express in a telephone interview.
“And I think I like that idea, with respect to the democracy that we are trying to pursue here, and to the insight from the judges that we must not forget the basic underpinnings of the democracy that we want to build, and people elect their representatives, not the Government. So I agree with that insight from the Privy Council,” he added.
James felt the Privy Council’s ruling was a “big enough” blow to the Government’s image.
“Because the Government has been trying to have its way in the legislature by only focusing on those aspects of a bill or an act that require only a simple majority for passage. They take out what would require a special majority and they focus on those aspects that would be carried through on the basis of a simple majority. That’s what I think they tried here, but the Privy Council has ruled against them,” he said.
“So I think it is a slap in the face for the Attorney General and his department, and of course, by extension, the Government,” James added.
In its ruling, the Privy Council said it was unable to agree with T&T’s Court of Appeal that the amendments to Sections 11 and 12 of the Municipal Corporations Act, increasing terms of office from three to four years, applied to the incumbent councillors and aldermen.
Councillors and aldermen elected in December 2019 were due to lose office in December 2022 and the local government election was due to be held by March 2023, the Privy Council noted.
James pondered whether the Government could be penalised for not holding elections in March.
“Obviously, you can’t change the fact that March has passed, but apart from a political consequence, I don’t know if there is some penalty that the Government must face as a result. I don’t know and I haven’t heard anybody comment on that.
“And I am not even so sure that you can apply a penalty, and if you can’t, it must mean that Government can get away with murder. They can do things knowing that they will not be penalised, except at the polls. That’s a little bit concerning,” he said.
James stressed that the local government election must be called “very soon”.
Ragoonath: Call the election immediately
Political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath also felt the Privy Council ruling was a blow to the Government.
“Yes, it is a blow to the Government, in that the Government is now forced on the back foot as to how they will respond to this, and how soon they will call an election, we really have to wait and see.
“But the point is that the Government is now being told that the councillors who are sitting councillors are sitting so illegally, and for all intents and purposes, if we are to interpret the law the way it should be interpreted, then the Government should call local government elections almost immediately,” he stressed.