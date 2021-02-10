Finance Minister Colm Imbert says the Government cannot afford to increase wages in the public sector.
He said yesterday that the State’s primary objective was to preserve jobs and maintain essential Government services.
“In this context, demands from trade unions for wage increases, with associated billions of dollars in backpay, are difficult to understand. With a persistent budget deficit and uncertainty as to when the global and local economy will fully recover from the destructive effects of Covid-19, we simply can’t afford significant wage increases at this time.
“By way of example, the Industrial Court has determined a wage increase for National Petroleum with consolidation of COLA going back nine years to 2011. The effective wage increases were in excess of 20 per cent and having implemented the increases, NP has moved from barely breaking even to a loss position of over $50 million in 2020, which is just not sustainable. Simply put, if excessive wage increases are granted in the State sector, then employment levels may have to be reduced because the additional money simply isn’t there,” he said at a virtual news conference yesterday to explain the effect of Covid-19 on the economy.
Imbert said the country had a $2 billion deficit for the first four months of the fiscal year and had to resort to drawdowns from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) and international borrowings to make up the deficit between income and expenditure.
“We have so far borrowed $3 billion for direct budgetary support and withdrawn the equivalent of a further $2 billion from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, simply to pay salaries and wages and pensions and keep our health sector functioning in the face of the demands of Covid-19,” he said.
Key priorities
Imbert said payments of salaries and wages for the approximately 90,000 workers in the public sector has been the Government’s top priority, followed by senior citizens’ pension and social welfare payments, health care, support for key State enterprises such as WASA, debt servicing, national security and the Police Service, and subsidies and transfers for public transportation and education.
“We have also been careful not to stop ongoing Government construction projects, since this is a major source of employment and economic stimulus. These essential payments, or mandatory payments, as we call them, cost the country a staggering $3.5 billion per month, each and every month. And in order to make these essential payments, releases for goods and services have had to be reduced, which is creating its own problems as bills accumulate for rent, janitorial and private security services, among other things. It has been difficult but we have managed,” Imbert said.
He said running persistent budget deficits and increasing the public debt without limits is “unsustainable and going forward, we must change our approach as a country and make serious choices as to what we use our scarce resources for.”
Government continues to support the State sector with subsides which make up 50 per cent of the annual budget, he noted.
1. WASA: “For last three years, the Government has supported WASA by way of loan financing for its basic operations to the tune of $2.27 billion, including a loan facility of $675 million in 2020 just to pay for desalinated water, which is already spent, and must be replenished. In addition, through direct subventions, again for its operating expenses, we have provided WASA with a further $1.67 billion per year, making the total financial support to WASA over the last three years equal to $7.28 billion. And with all that funding, WASA still struggles to pay its bills to suppliers and contractors,” Imbert said.
2. T&TEC: Imbert said the electricity provider requires support of over $800 million a year to pay for the gas used to produce electricity and to service a series of loans.
3. TTPost, he said, gets financial support of $80 million a year.
4. The Solid Waste Management Company (SWMCOL) costs the State $115 million per year.
5. Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) is subsidised to the tune of $300 million a year.
6. The inter-island ferry service costs over $400 million a year in subsidies when all costs are considered, he said.
President of the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke said he will host a news conference today at 10 a.m. to respond to Imbert.