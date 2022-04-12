GOVT CARES

THE Government is not “disconnected” from the pressures of rising food prices and has been working to bring relief to the population, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said yesterday.
She was addressing the opening of Massy Stores’ newest supermarket in Central and the largest in the country—representing a $100 million investment at Brentwood, Edinburgh, that employed around 500 people during the construction phase and will operate with a staff of around 100 people.
Gopee-Scoon said “food prices have been escalating globally on account of myriad factors including continuing disruptions to global supply chains due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine conflict, increases in shipping, logistics and freight costs, rising fertiliser and energy prices, and adverse weather conditions”.
The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) Food Price Index, which tracks the international prices of various food items such as cereals, meat, vegetable oils, dairy products and sugar, averaged 98.1 in 2020 to 125.7 in 2021, accounting for a 28.13 percentage increase, she said.
She said the Government is currently implementing an Agricultural Stimulus Package through its Roadmap to Recovery plan, targeted at “reducing the food import bill and improving food security”.
She added, “Regrettably, we are still placing much too high a reliance on imported goods. It is critical that we begin to grow our own food. However, while government driven, it must also be citizen engaged.”
Gopee-Scoon said last Friday, the food price index published by the FAO averaged 159.3 points in March, up 12.6 per cent from February, when it had already reached its highest level since its inception in 1990.
“While the Government cannot change these external factors which are beyond our control, we have been working pro-actively to monitor and address rising food prices to bring some relief,” Gopee-Scoon said.
She later stated: “The Government is not disconnected from the reality that households are feeling the pinch and that rising prices on both food and non- food items are putting the pressure on household budgets but the response has to be a collective one.”
VAT, forex relief
Gopee-Scoon recalled the zero-rating of basic food items, where Value Added Tax (VAT) was removed on an expanded list of food items as announced in the Fiscal 2022 National Budget Presentation.
“The Central Bank’s March 2022 Monetary Policy Announcement has confirmed the positive impact of this measure in mitigating the full impact of basic food price increases,” Gopee-Scoon said.
Other measures include the suspension of the Common External Tariff on basic food items, the roll out of an Agriculture Stimulus Package, strengthening linkages between Industry and Agriculture to promote greater synergies between industry and the domestic agriculture sector and the implementation of a Food Price Monitoring Mechanism by the Consumer Affairs Division, she added.
“The Government continues to monitor worldwide and local trends in order to bring relief to the consumers in Trinidad and Tobago,” the minister said.
She said given high food prices, it is “critical for wholesalers and retailers to maintain tight profit margins, understanding the difficulties faced by our consumers”.
Gopee-Scoon underscored the importance of stores like Massy offering price-saving specials and said “this is now even more necessary at this time”.
She said the Government remains committed to the growth of the retail sector and “will continue to assist through the implementation of a series of measures aimed at ensuring the sustainability of businesses, including the provision of an increased supply for forex through EXIMBANK”.
Gopee-Scoon said the Cabinet had this week “approved an increase by US$100 million to the facility for importers and manufacturers for the purchase of basic foods, pharmaceuticals and other related essential items in response to the Covid-19 pandemic”.
“The new total aggregate amount approved since inception for this purpose is now US$530 million. Additionally, an increase of US$100 million to the facility to facilitate allocation to local manufacturing and exporting companies was approved. The new total aggregate amount approved since inception is now US$450 million,” Gopee-Scoon said.