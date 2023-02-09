Govt drops FUL plan

THE Government yesterday abandoned its plan to give the Minister of National Security the power to extend the validity of a firearm user’s licence (FUL) beyond the three-year period granted by the Commissioner of Police, after it became clear that both Opposition and Independent Senators were unanimously against the proposal.
It meant that there was a strong possibility that Government would not get the required number of votes to pass the Firearms Amendment Bill.
The Senate sat until 1 a.m. yesterday as it considered the Firearms Amendment Bill which was piloted by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
At the committee stage the Government brought an amendment to delete the controversial clause and preserve the status quo under which the Commissioner of Police would retain the power to grant and renew FULs.
UNC Senator Wade Mark had in fact proposed the same amendment (“to delete Clause 10 in its entirety”) but the Government presented its own identical amendment.
UNC Members Mark, Jayanti Lutchmedial and David Nakhid argued strenuously against the move, on the basis that the injection of the Minister of National Security in the FUL process amounted to a contamination and subversion of the process and interference in the independence of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, and the Commissioner of Police in particular, the only person authorised by law to approve, revoke and renew FULs.
Independent Senators Paul Richards and Anthony Vieira also spoke against the measure.
Richards had proposed an amendment that only in a State of Emergency could the Minister have the power to extend FULs.
Vieira said there was no limit in the bill on the proposed extension.
“What are we talking about, three months, six months, three years, ten years?” he asked.
Secondly, he said, in piloting the bill, Hinds said nothing about this amendment, leaving senators to speculate on why the Minister wanted this power.
He added that there were no criteria set out for the exercise of the minister’s judgement.
Vieira said his most important concern however was related to whether the clause was proposing an improper delegation of decision-making powers onto the Minister.
Vieira said the Attorney General’s statement that this power did not affect the Commissioner of Police’s power to revoke at will any FUL, missed the point that the CoP has sole power with respect to the granting of any (firearm) licence, certificate of permit and for the minister to insert himself into the process in any form or manner seemed to be “irregular and potentially unlawful”.
He said the amendment violated the central policy and plank under the T&T Firearms Act and firearm laws in many countries where the legislative intention is that the police and only the police would determine the issue and life of all firearms certificates and permits.
“My preference would be to leave it (power) to the Police Commissioner to issue or deny firearm user licences, subject to the right of appeal under Section 22.
“This Parliament only recently approved the appointment of a new Police Commissioner. We should not be undermining her powers and authority within the first week of her historic appointment,” Vieira stated.
Hinds: Former CoP an untrustworthy wimp
Hinds, in his wind-up, said the country had the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic where the relevant ministers had to extend the deadlines for paying fines and penalties to the court for licences such as driving permits, ID cards, pharmacy licences and many other matters.
He said the transition from paper-based licences to firearm user electronic ID cards as proposed in the bill could require the extension of time for FUL licences.
“The amendment was simply to allow the minister, if and when the circumstances require (to extend the licence)...I heard someone talk about the earthquake in Syria. If we suffer an earthquake and it throws down a building where you have records, fingerprint records, firearm records, we will end up with a problem,” Hinds said.
The National Security Minister dismissed charges of political interference coming from Senator Mark, asking if the Government politicised driving permits when it extended the deadline times during the pandemic.
He said the proposed measure did not take away from the authority of the Police Commissioner.
Hinds also justified the proposal to give prison officers and SSA officers firearms, saying that there were 30,000 applications for FULs and it was not feasible for members of the prison service who were under threat to apply in the normal way given this backlog.
Noting that Vieira had asked if the Commissioner of Prisons could not ask the CoP to issue FULs for members under threat, Hinds said that was being done for decades.
“Some of the prison officers under attack already applied for firearms, they ain’t get them yet...And talking about that I have heard some snide commentary about some minister (asking for FULs)...I went before a Joint Select Committee on the issue of illegal firearms and when I was giving my testimony...a certain Member of Parliament for Oropouche East was getting a message on his cell phone and what he read to us in the Committee suggested that it was a message that I sent to a former Commissioner of Police, who like an untrustworthy wimp would share that with him and I have heard it from time to time coming from the Opposition like if it is some issue. I am a very experienced politician, man and lawyer...and I never ask nobody to give no licence to meh pardner or no family. Several members of law enforcement, about four or five of them indicated to me that they had applied for firearms and the process was being delayed and I asked the then-commissioner to look into those applications already made...knowing that at the beginning and the end of the day the fulsome discretion was the Commissioner of Police,” Hinds said. “I can tell you up to today the licences (of the four to five law enforcement officers) were not granted but yet I have to hear folly from some of my friends on the other side, childish folly. I was about to say ‘effeminate’ but that would be disrespectful to the proud strong women of this nation.”
Another clause narrowly passed
There was another measure in the bill for which the Government almost suffered defeat and which was narrowly passed by a vote of 16 for, 14 against.
Only one Independent Senator, Evans Welch, supported this measure.
Clause six of the bill allowed the Director of the Strategic Services Agency and any employee designated by him to carry a firearm or ammunition.
Mark also opposed the measure stating that the SSA had failed to submit audited financial statements since 2009.
He read a letter from Auditor General Lorelly Pujadas to back up this point.
He said there was no oversight or checks and balances on the SSA and therefore this was not the time to vest the SSA with this power.
Vieira said the SSA provided intelligence and analytical support and he was not convinced that firearms were integral to the performance of the duties of SSA officers or that their lives were at risk when carrying out their jobs.
“I fail to see why they should be armed,” he said. He added that if there was a need for any SSA officers to carry arms they should apply to the Commissioner of Police on an individual basis.
“Let the police ensure that they have done the requisite training and they would conform with the firearms regulations like everybody else,” he said.