Govt eyes billions more in taxes

Government intends to collect billions in taxes in 2022.
In terms of general revenues, according to the Draft Estimates of Revenue national budget document, the Government expects to increase its revenue collection in the new fiscal year, notwithstanding the fact that the country is still going through a period of difficulty.
From individuals (personal income tax), Government expects to collect $6.2 billion in 2022, up from $5.9 billion in 2021, which is $300 million more.
From oil companies, Government is projecting $5.5 billion for 2022, which is $2.7 billion more, almost double what it collected in 2021 when it received $2.8 billion.
In 2020, actual revenue was $1.7 billion.
In his budget address on Monday, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert projected more buoyant oil prices.
From other companies, the Government expects $6.5 billion from taxes, up from $5.6 billion in 2020 and $5.9 billion in 2021.
The Board of Inland Revenue is estimated to receive $20 billion in taxes on income and profits from individuals and companies in 2022.
This is up from $15 billion in 2020 and $16.5 billion in 2021, the Draft Estimates indicated.
Total taxes are estimated at $31.8 billion.
Twenty billion dollars is projected to come from taxes on profit and income; $8.7 billion from taxes on goods and services; $2.6 billion from taxes on international trade; $101 million from taxes on property; and $300 million from other taxes (not defined).
Transfers and debt servicing
With majority-owned State carrier Caribbean Airlines (CAL) locked down for a considerable period last year on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, Government had to stand in the breach to the tune of $433 million in transfers and debt servicing and repayment of principal to the tune of $128 million.
This was according to the Estimates of Expenditure for 2022, which were laid in the House of Representatives when the Finance Minister read the national budget for 2021-2022.
But the outlook for 2022 is better.
The projections are that transfers will total $195.2 million in 2022 and debt servicing and principal repayment will total $159.7 million.
On the revenue side, according to the Draft Estimates of Revenue, the Government expects to collect $101 million from property tax.
It collected $1.8 million in 2020 and in 2021 just $1.4 million.
The low collection figures for 2020 and 2021 were due to the fact that the new system of property taxation, which is based on the annual rental value, is yet to be introduced.
Apart from CAL, another big commitment of the Government is water provider WASA, which is estimated to receive $1.25 billion in transfers and subsidies.
However, this represents a $340 million decrease from the transfer of $1.59 billion which it received in 2021. It had received $1.42 billion in 2020.
The State is expecting that there will be more economic water rates in 2022.
According to the Estimates of Expenditure, the refund to WASA, re Meter Improvement Rate, is expected to be $233.5 million in 2022.
It was $296 million in 2020 and $218.7 million in 2021.
With respect to T&TEC, the Government provided a rebate of $97 million last year for people with low electricity bills.
This rebate is anticipated to be $50 million in 2022.
The Government is projected to pay $638.1 million in principal and interest on the T&TEC loan in 2022, up from $388.8 million in 2020 and $386.5 million in 2021.
Both public utilities have depended on the Treasury to make up the significant shortfall from their operations.
More spending on health
There were increased transfers to the regional health authorities in 2021.
The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) received $970.9 million, up from $958.7 million in 2020.
It is expected to receive $1 billion in 2022.
And $1.256 billion is estimated to be transferred to the North Central Regional Health Authority in 2022, up from $1.26 billion in 2021 and $1.05 billion in 2020.
Some $1.2 billion is projected to be transferred to the South West Regional Health Authority in 2022.
The SWRHA received $1.17 billion in 2021 and $1 billion in 2020.
And recurrent expenditure in the Social Development Ministry went from $5.4 billion in 2020 to $4.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to be $5.25 billion in 2022.
Social assistance is estimated to cost $373.6 million in 2022, slightly up from $370 million in 2021.