Everybody is on edge and some Government speakers are experiencing “microphone troubles”.
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday as he conceded that in this climate of difficulty, certain statements were more likely to irritate members of the public.
And he said he had an appreciation for the responses of the public to some of the comments made by Government members, including himself, within recent times.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, the Prime Minister said: “As is the case in many countries, Trinidad and Tobago is under some element of stress, in one way or the other. We are going through a very difficult period and a lot is being said and, unfortunately, there is a certain amount of clumsiness in how some things are being said.
“How it is being received is not in the way it is intended to be received. And in this case, that is what it is, and the Government would have to take responsibility for that because it is all part of the Government’s communication. And I would say we have had instances where all of us have had our attempts to communicate and to express not being received in the way that it was intended. What I would say to that is that we have to be more careful in how we express ourselves.”
He said when things are misunderstood, people are “aggravated”.
“In my own case when I talked about the traffic, I was not talking about people going to work, I was talking about discretionary travel. The conversation didn’t go that way for me to go into that detail. (I meant) if you have the discretion to move, then you do so at a certain time (when the traffic is much less).
“Of course, it was taken by (the public) the people who are facing the hardship of traffic jams in the context of, ‘I have to go to work for a specific time, so what discretion do I have?’ And I understand that I was received in that way, even though that was not my intention,” the prime minister said.
“And the same thing happened with my answer to the question about working from home. I said, ‘No, we are not ready,’ and I was speaking about the public service. Nothing that I said was meant to reflect on the private sector because the private sector is free to make its own decisions without anybody telling them about a policy.
“But I was responding in the moment, as the question was put to me about the public sector, and the kernel of what I said was that we were not quite ready for this and, therefore, we would not be advancing that (proposal) at this point in time, which is true. But we are taking a lot of other steps to put us in a position (to get to that point), not the least of which is the creation of a Ministry of Digital Transformation,” he added.
He said the Minister of Digital Transformation is, at this time, out of the country engaging in operational matters as he attempts to put the public service in a position to benefit from the adoption of technology, and therefore facilitate the broader application of the work-from-home arrangement.
“I spoke in the context of readiness, not that it isn’t something that we are considering,” he said. He added he has been in the forefront of readying the country so that some elements of the public service could avail itself of technology and the public could interact with the Government and its services, and that is what would put us in a work-from-home situation,” he said. But, he added: “I saw myself being criticised for being antiquated (because of his statements).”
PM: Everybody is on edge
The prime minister continued: “Everybody is on edge and some of my colleagues have tried to assist in the understanding of how things go and some of the experiences they have had, and people did not receive it in that way because many people did not have the full picture. So, I can’t blame them (the public) because when you are in difficulty, the level of empathy that you look for, you identify it and you may not see it.
“The person (the minister/MP) who spoke did not do it in the context of trying to tell you (the public) anything that is hurtful. We in the Government just have to be careful in what we say and how we say it, cognisant of the fact that it may not be received in the way intended.
“But the Government is saying that we are aware of the situation, we are aware of the individual and community hardships, and all the decisions that we are making are against the background of a response to these difficulties. And if we are examined dispassionately, in an unbiased way, I think that is the conclusion that many people would come to.
“The decisions we make are meant to treat with the known difficulties, and some people are having greater difficulties than others, and what we are trying to do is to ensure that no person carries more burden than they should be exposed to. It is there in the budget, in the opportunities we are attempting to create, having certain governmental activity and opening doors for people to whom the doors were closed and for whom there was no shelter,” he said.
Told that having the policies in place is one thing, but there was a sense that the Government sometimes appears to be irritated by the complaints of the public, he said: “You have just used the word that I was looking for—irritated. The public is irritated by the circumstances that confront them.”
Asked whether the Government is irritated as well, the prime minister said no. He said, however, in explaining the situation, members of the Government may be exposed to the public irritation. “It is not that the speaker is trying to offend, but the Government, as decision maker, finds itself at the centre of that (irritation),” he said.
He stressed, however: “It is my view that the decisions we are making, if we carry out these decisions, as irritating as they sometimes are perceived to be, would lead to an improvement in the circumstances of many people and to an overall improvement of life. And that has always been the mission of the PNM—to build Trinidad and Tobago, even in the face of an initial period of difficulty,” he said.
The prime minister conceded that when people were under the stress as they are currently under, “the how is as important as the what. And we in the Government have to be more cognisant of that”.
Unintended interpretation
Rowley also said sometimes when a conversation is partially presented, it lends itself to an interpretation that the speaker did not intend.
Told that when somebody talks about people going back to the use of a coal pot, this statement instinctively lends itself to one interpretation, he said: “Those (ministers/MPs) who try to align their (past) difficulties with the current period, that might be a bad idea. If I tried to outline where I was when times were hard and how my parents managed, I might be drawn and quartered. (But if I do that) it is not that I am saying that you should experience those harsh circumstances.
“What I think the minister attempted to say is that having to face a period of sacrifice... but, of course, once you mention that word, you are on the wrong wavelength because people don’t want to be told to make sacrifices, especially from someone whom they believe is not in a position to have to sacrifice. So you have to be cognisant of that.”
Told that some of the things being said did not match reality, like when a minister suggested people stopped baking a ham “every month” or stop going to the movies three times a week, the PM quipped: “Microphone troubles.”
“But the most important thing for me is the deliberations and the decisions that the Government is making, and the prospect of those decisions changing our circumstances as we go forward. But it is certainly a period of irritants and irritation. And the Government is not excluded from that,” he said.
Among the statements which have been widely criticised are Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland’s suggestion to the population to use coal pots and ride bicycles to save gas; Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales’ recommendation that people not eat “macaroni pie” or bake ham every month or go to the cinema three times a month, to save money; and Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe’s rhetorical question—“Why is it so hard to sacrifice?”