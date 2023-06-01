Acting Energy Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday the dumping of oil into the Caroni River was not “severe” but the Ministry intends to find the perpetrator and take action.
On Tuesday, activist and businessman Inshan Ishmael alerted Energy Minister Stuart Young to the illegal dumping and the truck’s registration number. Photos were also provided.
At the Senate sitting yesterday, Opposition Senator Wade Mark noted the reports of the oil being dumped and asked the Energy Minister to indicate what immediate measures are being taken to address the situation.
In response, Imbert said the Ministry and the Government were taking this very seriously.
Any spillage of oil in the marine environment causes damage and it is something that must be addressed in the most serious manner, he said.
“Notwithstanding the fact that it appears on the face of it that the amount of oil that was put into the river was not a huge amount, we will treat with this with the utmost seriousness to find out who exactly did this and take action against the perpetrators,” he said.
Imbert said immediately upon being informed of this incident the Energy Ministry activated its protocols and sent officers to the scene where they met officers of the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) to commence investigations.
He said a specialist contractor, who normally works with Heritage Petroleum and who has expertise in dealing with oil spills has been mobilised.
Imbert noted that there is a national oil spill contingency plan which falls under the remit of the Energy Ministry but they are grateful that no such activation was needed as the spillage was not so severe.
He said when officials from the Energy Ministry and the EMA visited the site of the complaint, no oil was seen at the reported location in Bamboo #2.
The officers went further downstream along with Heritage Petroleum staff and the contractor and assessed the river up to its mouth.
“Not much oil was seen, just in small pockets with some stained vegetation,” he said.
Imbert said samples are to be taken from where the dumping was observed and along the river.
The river and shoreline assessment continues and as of yesterday morning very little oil was seen, he said.
The Minister said the Forestry Division was also contacted to assist with the shoreline assessment.
The Government takes the question of oil spills very seriously and the Energy Ministry will continue to work to determine the source, if possible, and to take action against the perpetrators.