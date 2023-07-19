‘Govt has to do what it has to do’

The water crisis in which 250,000 people were without water one week ago would have lasted for months if the Government had not bypassed the procurement procedure outlined in the procurement act.
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday as he sought to justify the adjustments to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, which are to be debated in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, today.
Speaking in an interview with Darian Marcelle on i95.5 FM, the Prime Minister said: “You would not want to know what was going to happen in Trinidad and Tobago if that ruptured (48-inch WASA pipe) line had remained here in the time frame of what is required (by the existing procurement act), with over a quarter of a million people not having water.
“And the same people will turn around and ask the Government just what you (the Government) think you are doing—telling me that I can’t get water because you are waiting for a tender to come in 30 days and to be evaluated in 14 days and to another seven days and then a ten-day standstill while I can’t get a bucket of water.
“So a government has to do what a government has to do. It just so happens that there are people who believe they could misrepresent these simple facts and somehow make the Government look like the people’s enemy,” he said.
He continued: “But if we could not intervene then and take immediate action—it took about four days—and even so many people were saying it took too long. But the law, the way is it written, if we had to go through those processes...ten days, 14 days, 20 days, ten days, add them up and you are talking about a month before you even award the contract, and that is not getting the work done, you know.”
Saying the adjustments to the bill will facilitate “exigencies”, he added: “I don’t know what tomorrow will bring.... Something that happens in a hospital that has consequences that require the Government to act, there’s provision for emergency.
There is a lot to be said about the legislation that is good, but the legislation has certain requirements that eat up time. Because if you are going to make a major intervention, you need a major contractor and right now, even with a minor one (contractor), you have to go through a process that takes up time. Very frequently in governmental activity, time is not on your side,” he said.
The Prime Minister said another problem with the act was that it excluded a lot of small and medium businesses who were not prepared to put themselves in a position to qualify. “You could say, okay, they should go and qualify, but if they don’t, you don’t have them on your side to provide the service you need,” he said.
“We have 100,000 people who provide the Government with service of one kind or another. I am told that only about 8,000 are registered (with the Procurement Regulator). So it means that you (the Government) are now confined. That wasn’t the intention.
“And if you discover that you are the only person supplying the Government, what does that do for the price? So you would have put yourself outside of the benefit of competition,” the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister said the Government found itself in the situation where it now has to return to the Parliament because the procurement law was not only impeding the Government doing business but also those persons doing business with the Government.
No need for any hassikara
The Prime Minister said the Government will use its majority to make adjustments to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act when the Parliament meets today.
He said he would be very happy if the Opposition “sees the sense of doing this and agrees. But they are making manimar, they don’t want no part of it”, as he responded to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s statement that the Opposition will not support the measure.
He said the writing of laws was a very complex thing.
He said when Patrick Manning was prime minister and there were instances where the government was rewriting law and there would be a lot of toing and froing, Manning would take the position that the Government should proceed and amend and improve the legislation as they practise it and could see the deficiencies.
He said the procurement legislation was very far-reaching and had more appendages than any other law. He said if his memory served him right, he recalled former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi saying that 60 pieces of legislation had to be amended as a result of the procurement act.
He lamented however that every time the Government amends the legislation, it is being accused of “watering it down”.
He said the Government got pilloried for recognising that there were things that from a practical standpoint, it needed to do with a certain degree of subjectivity, such as the procurement of legal or medical services.
“You want to be comfortable when you select a lawyer that you have got the lawyer that has either the reputation or the competence. So you can’t take the position that the one who offers me the cheapest price [should be hired].” he said.
He said the Government also found it necessary to exempt government-to-government arrangements.
“Any sovereign government has to preserve the right of the government to treat with another government, if the Government of the day sees fit to do that. You can’t put an ad in the papers to ask governments around the world to come and do something in Trinidad and Tobago, and depending on who is the cheapest or who comes first, you take them,” he said.
Straightforward matter
Responding to the Opposition Leader’s criticisms of his statements that he had instructed the Leader of Government Business to recall the Parliament, the Prime Minister said:
“To say that I can’t ask the Leader of Government Business to convene the Parliament because we’ve got parliamentary business to do, it raises the question of who then can initiate that and what process you use.”
He said the process required the Leader of Government Business, having been so instructed by the head of Government, to speak to the Speaker and to convince the Speaker that there is a need for the Parliament to reconvene, and the Speaker then triggers his or her authority to instruct the clerk who then instruct the parliamentarians...
“It is a simple, simple, straightforward matter, absolutely without any need for any hassikara,” he said. “I don’t know why the Opposition Leader and others like herself feel that they must jump up and mislead the public on every single issue. It is just a desperate need to score political points,” he said.