In an apparent nod to the many critics of the controversial Trial by Judge Alone bill, the Government intends to send the bill to a Special Select Committee of the Senate, rather than taking it to an immediate vote at the conclusion of the debate, according to sources.
The Senate will meet at 10 a.m. today to debate the Mid-Year Review and to complete the debate on the Trial by Judge Alone bill.
When the Senate met last Friday, Attorney General Reginald Armour piloted the bill, arguing that it did not infringe the constitutional rights of accused persons and that it had the tremendous potential to reduce the backlog of cases before the courts.
The Opposition Senators and Independent senators however expressed grave concerns, with some of them saying that the legislation was a “deceptive” attempt to abolish the jury system, that it undermined long-standing rights of the accused and that it removed the involvement of the common man and the community from the criminal justice process.
The Opposition called for the withdrawal of the bill.
The Attorney General was ten minutes into his wind-up when the sitting was adjourned.
Sources said today, after the debate on the Mid-Year Review is completed, the debate on the Trial by Judge Alone bill would resume with the Attorney General completing his wind-up. The bill will, however, not be put to a vote. Instead, the Government, through the Attorney General, is expected to recommend that the bill be sent to a Special Select Committee to give fuller attention to the expressed reservations of senators as well as law bodies, sources said.
The committee will have the power to call for persons and papers relevant to its scrutiny of the bill.
Mark disagrees with SSC
Contacted for comment yesterday, Senate Minority Leader Wade Mark said the Opposition would prefer to see the bill be sent to a Joint Select Committee (which would include representatives of both Houses of Parliament) rather than a Special Select Committee (which would comprise only senators).
Mark said because of the nature of the bill and because of the “raging controversy surrounding it, the preference is any examination of the bill by a Committee be extended to the House of Representatives through a Joint Select Committee. “Our option is for wider participation in this examination and to get the views of a wider segment of the population, given the fact that the Lower House is the elected body and therefore represents the people,” Mark said, adding that there should be broader participation and involvement in the matter.
Apart from senators, the Law Association, the Criminal Bar Association, the Assembly of Southern Lawyers and a number of attorneys as well as social scientist Prof Emeritus Ramesh Deosaran have strong reservations about the legislation.
LATT said before any move is made to abolish jury trials, there must be consultation with the public. It added that there was little trust by accused people in the judge-alone system and that an accused person was unlikely to choose a judge-alone trial in the current atmosphere where confidence in the Judiciary has been eroded.
The CBA called for the postponement of the bill and for more consultations, with senior counsel Israel Khan describing the bill as another “piecemeal erosion” of the fair trial protections guaranteed to citizens accused of criminal conduct.
President of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers Michael Rooplal recommended that the bill be remitted to a Joint Select Committee for further consultation, stating: “It is my view that the legislation...which proposes to make such wide-ranging changes to the criminal justice system, ought to be the subject of wide-ranging consultations with stakeholders,” he said.
Apart from making the trial by judge alone the default position unless the court directs otherwise in the interest of justice, the bill also proposes reducing the size of the jury from 12 to nine in capital offences and to six members in non-capital trials.