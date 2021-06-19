Govt moves to simplify selection of top cop

THE Government is moving to scrap the long-winded process of appointing a Police Commissioner (CoP) and Deputy Police Commissioners.
The move comes two months before the three-year contract of current Commissioner Gary Griffith comes to an end.
The legal notice to this effect was submitted to the Senate last Friday which simplifies the process by which a top CoP and his deputies are selected and appointed.
In a nutshell, there will no longer be international advertisements for the posts. Instead, invitations would be extended for the positions, the Police Service Commission (PolSC) will then assess and vet applications following which it will present an Order of Merit List to the President who will then submit the selections to the Parliament.
The Senate will meet tomorrow to debate the legal notice following which it will move to the House of Representatives for debate on Wednesday.
In telephone interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi confirmed that the debate on simplification of the process will kick off tomorrow.
“This represents an amendment of the 2015 selection process as amended by the decision of Mr Justice Rajkumar. It represents a preservation of the exclusive jurisdiction of the Police Service Commission to engage in and handle the process of procuring the nomination of a Commissioner of Police or Deputy Commissioner of Police,” the AG said.
Once laid it is effected and then the Police Service Commission does whatever it has to do, he added.
The AG explained that once the legal notice is on the table it is also open to being the subject of a motion of negative resolution, meaning that it can be cancelled.
He noted that in 2015 the United National Congress (UNC) Opposition sought to negatise the process.
The AG said the process that existed was just too complicated and in effect delayed the swift appointment of a Police Commissioner.
“The Police Service Commission via the Director of Personnel Administration informed that they considered that the process was unduly complicated and they indicated that the process ought to be simplified and in those circumstances as Attorney General I considered their recommendations, took advice and amended the process effectively ensuring that the Police Service Commission maintained its exclusive autonomy and jurisdiction and basically left it to the Police Service Commission to do whatever it wished to do to cause the selection process for a Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner to begin and end within their jurisdiction,” he said.
Al-Rawi noted that this existed before but from 2006 under the Patrick Manning administration it was a very complicated process that involved going to the United States and having a foreign firm go through an investigation and that took several years and cost tens of millions of dollars.
He said in 2015 the process was amended but Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in her capacity as a senior counsel took the matter to court.
“The Government amended it and said well let the minister request that the process begin and let them go through the parameters of securing a firm and then it went through a number of details that should be done. That process was the subject of a court action and the only thing the judge did in the court action was to strike off that the Minister can start the process.
“What the judge said in that court action was the Police Service Commission has full authority to do whatever it wants to do and at the end of the day they can only be guided by what the notice says,” he said.
The AG said this was not appealed because it made no difference so long as the process started.
He said what happened next was that even though that process was simplified it still took over two and a half years for that process to be completed.
“In those circumstances and in the Police Service Commission’s review of its general structures the recommendations came that the process should be further simplified and that further simplification was effectively saying listen it is clear law that the Police Service Commission has the exclusive jurisdiction, all that we really want is for the notice to effectively allow us to commence and do what we want to do in the simplest methodology possible and then we under the parameters of the Constitution must do what we must do,” he said.
Opposition has no majority
Al-Rawi said he does not anticipate any hindrance from the Opposition to the legal notice.
He noted the Constitution says in Section 123 that the PolSC has the remit to find a Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner in accordance with the criterion and selection process.
“That criterion has already been done, the process is being amended. The process is perfected by way of a legal notice and becomes operational upon gazetting by way of a legal notice.
“It is laid on the Parliament table and continues to be on law unless it is negatised by a motion of the Parliament
“Only a majority of the Parliament can negatise that process,” he said.
“The Opposition therefore has no majority and cannot disturb this process. There is nothing odious in these positions which seeks to simplify the process,” he added.
Al-Rawi said Opposition attempts to negatise the legal notice in the past failed.
Background
The High Court ruled against the Attorney General in the challenge to the constitutionality of the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) Order 2015 brought by retired police inspector Harridath Maharaj who was represented by Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC and former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC.
The 2015 Order purported to place initiation of the appointment process into the hands of the Minister of National Security, a minister of Government and part of the Executive arm of the State.
However, under the Constitution, there is no role for the introduction of a member of the Executive arm of the State in the process of appointment of the Commissioner of Police or Deputy Commissioner of Police.
In July 2018 Opposition parliamentarians abstained during the vote to confirm Gary Griffith’s appointment in Parliament.
On three previous occasions, the Government had used its majority to vote against three other nominees including the acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams, who had placed third on the merit list as approved by the PolSC.
Parliament had earlier accepted the report of a Select Committee of the Parliament that found the procedure followed by the PolSC to be “unsound, unsafe, unsatisfactory, and illogical” in seeking a replacement for Canadian Dwayne Gibbs, who resigned as Police Commissioner in 2012.
Williams had been acting as Police Commissioner for years until he retired and was replaced by Griffith.