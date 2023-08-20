Govt, Opposition MPs list lands, properties on Form B

Several Government and Opposition MPs listed their lands and properties on Form B of their declaration forms to the Integrity Commission, a search by the Sunday Express has found.
There has been controversy over Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s non-declaration of his Inez Gate, Tobago, townhouse on Form B of his declaration filed for 2019 to the Integrity Commission.
The Prime Minister earlier this month argued that he was not required to declare his Tobago townhouse on Form B of his declaration forms because the heading “land” on this form pertains to only land, and not properties.
He disclosed that he filed the townhouse under Form A (which is not available for public viewing and is only for the Integrity Commission).
The commission previously said that it had “terminated” the investigation into the complaint against the Prime Minister because there is no criminal offence and accompanying sanction within the statutory boundaries of the Integrity in Public Life Act regarding his omission.
The commission said further that it was of the view that Rowley did not knowingly provide false information in his declaration.
This information was provided to Opposition MP Saddam Hosein, who wrote to the commission in December 2021, asking for an investigation into Rowley’s purchase of the Tobago townhouse.
The Prime Minister has also threatened to take the Integrity Commission to court, as well as Opposition members Hosein and Wade Mark, over the matter.
The Integrity Commission has stood by its decision that the Prime Minister breached the Integrity in Public Life Act (IPLA) when he omitted to declare his Tobago townhouse in his statement of registrable interests (Form B) filed for 2019.
Rowley had cast blame for the “melee” relating to his townhouse on the Integrity Commission, arguing that the Opposition was feeding off of the commission’s decisions to accuse him of breaching the law.
The Integrity Commission had responded to questions from the Express, saying: “The commission stands by its decision with respect to the non-inclusion of the town house in the Inez Gate Development in Form B of the Statement of Registrable Interests filed by the Honourable Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for the filing year 2019.”
It said further: “The Commission accepts that while Form A requires a declarant to disclose ‘Land and Building’, Form B only speaks of ‘Land’ alone. But, land does not cease to fit the description of land because a building has been erected on it.”
The commission further noted that the term “land” has been defined at common law, for centuries, as including buildings.
“The term has a similar definition in our country’s conveyancing legislation. It is therefore unreasonable, in the Commission’s opinion, to construe a reference to ‘land’ in Form B as excluding land on which a building has been erected,” the Integrity Commission said.
It said it was satisfied that the laws of Trinidad and Tobago were quite settled in defining “land” as including “buildings”, and was of the opinion that it was unreasonable to construe a reference to “land” in Form B as excluding land on which a building has been erected.
Accessing Form Bs
The Sunday Express visited the Integrity Commission’s office at Tower D, International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain, on Wednesday, and perused the Form B declaration of ten parliamentarians.
Only Form Bs are accessible to the public.
However, no copies or photographs can be taken of these forms.
The commission must be informed beforehand of the names of the public officials whose Form Bs are to be seen, an appointment must be made, and viewing takes place in the presence of three commission employees.
The Sunday Express viewed the Form Bs of five Government ministers—Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi; Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings; Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young; Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh; and Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis.
Five Opposition members’ Form Bs were also viewed—Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar; Opposition Senator Wade Mark; Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein; Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal; and Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram.
Form B requires the person to state only the properties and lands they own or have interests in. It does not require the official to state that of their spouse.
Among the Government ministers, Cummings listed all his lands and properties in a separate schedule which accompanied his Form B.
He stated an interest in Pical Services Ltd.
Young listed a private property in his 2020 declaration, but in his 2021 declaration, no property was stated.
Al-Rawi had no lands or properties listed over the years.
However, he stated he held directorships in nine companies, and investments in 18 companies.
Both Deyalsingh and Robinson-Regis listed lands and buildings on Form B.
On the Opposition side, Persad-Bissessar listed on her Form B in 2018 and 2019 an inherited land and property in Penal from her late father. In her latest 2021 Form B declaration, although not required, she listed lands and properties owned by her husband, Dr Gregory Bissessar.
Hosein had no lands or properties declared in his Form Bs.
Under “land” in his Form B, Opposition Senator Wade Mark listed two properties and land.
Under “land”, Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal listed a property in Gulf View, La Romaine, and St Clement’s Village, St Madeleine.
Ratiram had one item listed under “land”—Lot #4 Old Maracas Royal Road, Maracas Street, St Joseph.
Listed below are the declarations on Form B of Government ministers and Opposition members:
Youth Minister Foster Cummings’ Form B:
In his 2021 Form B declaration, under “land”, Cummings attached a schedule detailing all his land and buildings on them:
1. Fabien Street, Gasparillo—land 5,390 sqf, bldg 2,000 sqf
2. Gurahoo Trace, Chase Village, Chaguanas—22,430 sqf, bldg 2,500 sqf
3. 11 Lighthouse Avenue, Signal Hill, Tobago—10,000 sqf land, bldg 1,400 sqf
4. Aneisa St, Point Lisas, Couva—bldg 5,200 sqf
5. Lot 152 Rawlins Avenue, Gasparillo—land 5,100 sqf, bldg 1,100 sqf
6. Balisier Avenue, Lisas Gardens, Couva—bldg 3,000 sqf
7. Sherwood Park, Carnbee, Tobago
8. Lot #26 Lighthouse Avenue, Signal Hill, Tobago
9. Lot #191 Exchange Estate, Couva
10. Southern Main Road, Couva
11. Indian Trail, Couva—5,000 sqf land
12. Lot 492 Lisas Gardens housing project, Couva.
In 2018/2019, he had nine properties listed; in 2020, 11 properties; and in 2021, 12 properties.
Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi’s Form B:
In his Form B declarations for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, Al-Rawi has no lands or properties listed under “land”.
He listed his address as Tobago Avenue, Federation Park, but it was not stated as a property he owns.
Al-Rawi stated he held directorships in the following companies:
• Boosch Investments Ltd
• Jafar Enterprises Ltd
• Blazers Ltd
• Alox Investments Ltd
• Harome Ltd
• Zahara Ltd
• Zitoon Ltd
• De Facto Ltd
• Manuke Ltd
Al-Rawi also stated he has investments in the following companies:
• Susco Investment Ltd
• Jafar Enterprises Ltd
• Blazers Ltd
• Abox Investments Ltd
• Zaman Enterprises Ltd
• De Facto Enterprises Ltd
• Boosch Investments Ltd
• Harome Ltd
• Zahara Ltd
• Zitoon Ltd
• Manuka Ltd
• Sagicor Financial Co Ltd
• Plipdeco
• NFM
• National Enterprises Ltd
• ANSA McAL Ltd
• FCB
• Murphy Clarke
Energy Minister Stuart Young’s Form B:
Young stated he has investments in companies—Synergy Enterprises Network Ltd and WI Sport Ltd.
In his 2021 Form B declaration, which was filed on February 13, 2021, under “land” was “nil”.
In his 2020 Form B declaration, under “land”, a property located at Silk Cotton Drive, Blue Range, jointly owned with Maria Daniel, is listed.
His address on Form B is given as Arawak Towers, Ocean Boulevard, Westmoorings, but this was not listed in any of the Form Bs.
Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis:
In her Form B 2022 declaration, filed on May 23, 2023, under “land”, she listed a property, Alenore Gardens, Arouca. House 5,000 sqf, land 10,000 sqf.
The minister stated she has 50 per cent interest in the property.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh:
Over the past four years, from 2019 to 2022, Deyalsingh listed on his Form B, under “land”, a property located at Greenvale Avenue, Valsayn, in which he has 50 per cent interest.
Opposition Senator Wade Mark’s Form B:
Latest Form B declaration, under “land”, lists his properties for the years 2018 to 2022 as follows:
• property located at NUGFW Drive, Valsayn
• property in Valsayn North
• land in Cumana, Toco, Sangre Chiquito.
Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein’s Form B:
In his 2021 Form B declaration, which was filed in August 2022, Hosein has no land or properties listed.
The commission made queries via letter to Hosein about his income and investments, which he responded to and indicated he received finances from the law firm of Saddam Hosein.
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal’s Form B:
In his 2018 Form B declaration, under “land”, he declared a property at Seaview Parkway, Gulf View, La Romaine.
In his 2019 declaration, under “land”, no property was listed, and the Integrity Commission wrote to Moonilal in September 2020.
In June 2021, Moonilal sent an e-mail detailing the property in Gulf View to the Integrity Commission.
In his 2020 Form B declaration form, another property in St Clement’s Village, St Madeleine, was added to his Form B.
Opposition Leader/Siparia MP Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s Form B:
Although Form B only requires land and properties owned by the official or which he/she has interest in, Persad-Bissessar, in her 2021 Form B declaration which was filed in November 2022, listed lands and properties owned by her husband, Dr Gregory Bissessar.
These include property at SS Erin Road, Phillipine, and 16 acres of land in Andvez Trace, Los Iros.
In her 2020 Form B, under “land”, no properties are listed.
In her 2018 Form B, under “land”, Persad-Bissessar stated that she was named as inheritor of her late father’s land and house at Charlo village, Penal (pending probate of will).
Her 2019 Form B also stated the inheritance, which was still under probate.
Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram’s Form B:
His 2020 Form B declaration, under “land”, Ratiram stated he owned Lot #4 Old Maracas Royal Road, Maracas Street, St Joseph.
He held directorships in the following companies:
• Ratiram Engineering and Construction Services Ltd
• Complete Events Management Company Ltd
• Superior Garden Produce Enterprise Ltd
• Building T&T Foundation (NGO).
Under sources of income, Ratiram stated he has leases on three vehicles and a downpayment on sale of land.