THE Government has placed an order for 2,000 doses of monkeypox vaccines from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday.
Speaking at the Ministry of Health’s weekly virtual news conference yesterday, Deyalsingh said close contacts of monkeypox patients will be given preference to receive the two-dose vaccine when the virus reaches our shores.
At present, there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in the country.
However, with local testing capacity now in place, the minister also revealed that eight samples of suspected cases of monkeypox were sent for testing, and all eight returned negative for the virus.
Deyalsingh said, “We have placed an indicative order of 2,000 doses of monkeypox vaccines. It is a two-dose vaccine just like the AstraZeneca or the Pfizer or the Sinopharm, so that means that could vaccinate potentially 1,000 persons.”
“We have placed a very early order. Trinidad and Tobago was one of the first countries to place the order with PAHO,” he added.
However, PAHO has not given the Government any firm date of arrival nor confirmation of pricing for these vaccines, according to Deyalsingh.
The ministry does not even know when these vaccines would expire either, he said. Additionally, Deyalsingh once again pleaded for there to be equity for vaccines so small states like Trinidad and Tobago can be able to access monkeypox vaccines.
He said it was quite sad to see the global community make the same mistake as was done with Covid-19 vaccines, where larger, wealthier countries continue to hoard large amounts of vaccines, while smaller countries experience difficulty acquiring any vaccines at all.
He appealed for countries with hundreds of thousands of vaccines to share some of the vaccines with other countries sooner than later in order for every country to be able to manage the monkeypox outbreak. Deyalsingh also continued to urge the population to be vigilant as the virus continues to spread globally.
He said, “Be aware of the mode of transmission which is intimate skin to skin contact, also via the sharing of clothes, sleeping on the same bed. The virus can be transmitted from those surfaces. Whether it’s clothes, bedding, using the same towels, that type of contact is to be avoided.”
“We continue to be prepared. What is missing now is the vaccines. Testing is up and running and we have done everything else that we could do as we prepare more and more for the arrival of the monkeypox virus on our shores,” he added.