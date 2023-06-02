Govt passes bill to extend terms of office

What the Privy Council deemed as the unlawful extension of the life of local government bodies after they expired on December 2, 2022, has been rectified.
The Municipal Corporations (Extension of Terms of Office and Validation) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain, on Wednesday.
It was passed in the House of Representatives on Monday with Government’s simple majority.
The last local government election in T&T was in 2019.
According to information on the bill’s essentials from ttparliament.org, under the Municipal Corporations Act, councillors and aldermen were elected for terms of three years which were set to expire in December 2022.
The act also provides that elections must be held within three months of the expiry of the terms, and therefore, elections would have been due to be held by March 2023.
In July 2022, the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act, 2022 was enacted, which changed the terms of office of councillors and aldermen from three years to four years.
This was interpreted as extending the terms of office of current councillors and aldermen to December 2023.
In its May 18 judgment, the Privy Council evaluated the statutory interpretation and effect of amendments made to the Municipal Corporations Act 1990, by the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act, 2022, in relation to the periods of office of councillors and aldermen.
The question to be decided was whether the amendments applied to incumbent councillors and aldermen.
The Parliament stated that the judgment opined, inter alia, that the retrospective effect of the amendments, if interpreted as applying to the incumbents, would directly interfere with and undermine the electorate’s decision to elect them for a term of three years.
It was therefore held that on a correct interpretation of the act, the councillors and aldermen’s terms of office expired in December 2022, and the local government election was due to be held by March 2023.
The Municipal Corporations (Extension of Terms of Office and Validation) Bill, 2023 attempts to reconcile the legislation with the judgment delivered by the Privy Council.
There were five clauses in the bill:
• Clause 3 of the bill extends the terms of office of the councillors and aldermen whose terms of office expired in December 2, 2022, to May 18, 2023
• Clause 4 of the bill provides that the 2023 local government election must occur on or before August 18, 2023
• Clause 5 of the bill seeks to validate the actions, decisions and any other related activities performed by the councillors and aldermen in the exercise of their duties, between December 2, 2022, to May 18, 2023.
During the Committee Stage of the bill on Wednesday, amendments were made to Clause 5 of the bill.
The Attorney General deleted words from the original clause which would have validated actions of councillors and aldermen after May 18, 2023.
The amended Clause 5 reads: “Where the Councillors and Aldermen under section 3, exercised the functions of Councillors and Aldermen between 2nd December, 2022 and 18th May, 2023, the exercise of those functions and all acts or things done pursuant thereto shall be deemed to have been as valid and effectual as if the Municipal Corporations Act expressly empowered them to exercise those functions.”
Embargoed judgments
Opposition Senator Wade Mark, during the Committee Stage of the bill on Wednesday, asked that the entire Clause 5 be deleted.
He also argued that the Government had sight of the Privy Council’s judgment three days before May 18, and they “sat on their laurels” and did nothing, knowing that councillors and aldermen were operating illegally.
Armour questioned the source of Mark’s information, saying: “Would Senator Mark please advise me how it is that he has come to the information that tells him that the Government was in possession of the judgment three days before it was publicly released?”
Mark fired back: “I am not compelled to answer you on any matter!”