University of the West Indies economist Dr Roger Hosein says there needs to be more involvement of the private sector and improvement in the ease of doing business in this country if economic diversification is to be achieved.
Hosein was responding yesterday to comments made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who said economic diversification has been stalled due to the unwillingness of people to support certain projects, including the proposed Sandals resort in Tobago and the scrapped aluminium smelter project.
Rowley spoke about the importance of diversification on Tuesday, noting that the country would not be able to depend on oil and gas revenues in the long term, but he lamented that several projects that would have put T&T on the path to diversification had been met with resistance.
“You would have been hearing about the diversification requirements, and you would have forgotten the attempts that we have made.
“Because we did try. But a significant component of failure has attended our attempts largely because of our behaviour and our downright foolishness,” the Prime Minister said.
Hosein told the Express yesterday that it is well known that the country has a limited amount of oil and gas revenue, but he said the economic diversification process needs to be a collaborative effort between the Government and the private sector.
“The private sector, especially the manufacturing sector, has to be commended for its intent to double output by 2025. What is needed now, in my view, is greater focus by the Government to facilitate private sector capital,” Hosein said.
“Improving the ease of doing business in the country will help to crowd in private sector capital and would help to therefore improve non-energy export activity.”
Hosein said T&T could look at other countries in the world which rank high in ease of doing business.
“Look at the interventions that they made in the last five years in order to realise an improvement in the ease of doing business rankings.
“Make a list of all the interventions across the top 20 developing countries. And then policy makers in T&T look at this list and see what subset we have implemented, and what we have not implemented so far.”
Migrants’ skills
Hosein also suggested that T&T tap into the skills of the migrant population.
“Registering the Venezuelans will give us a better idea of their stock of skills, their age, the size of the demographic dividends and allow policy makers to better plan,” he said.
“Only with data and information we could make scientific, hardcore interventions that will help us understand what are the attributes of the immigrants on our shores and how they best match with our labour and human capital needs.”
Hosein said it is clear that if this country cannot improve the inflow of non-energy export revenues in the medium term, T&T will be dependent on its stock of reserves in a way it should not be.
“Therefore, diversification must be very much on the front burner and what policy makers have to push moving forward,” he stressed.