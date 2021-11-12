GOVT PURSUES LIFE-SAVING COVID DRUGS

The Ministry of Health is negotiating with the manufacturers/suppliers of the new Covid-19 potentially life-saving Covid treatment antiviral drugs with a view to procuring them in the fight against the pandemic, if and when they are approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday who indicated Government was in talks with both manufacturers—Merck and Pfizer International (who make molnupiravir and paxlovid, respectively).
Rowley said while the drugs made by Merck and Pfizer were not WHO-approved at this time, the Ministry of Health “has already proactively reached out to Pfizer International and is awaiting a non-disclosure agreement to continue negotiations.
“As soon as the drug is approved, if it becomes approved and ready for distribution, the population will be informed and the necessary action taken to make it available once it is deemed to be useful for our purpose.”
Premature to talk about doses
Responding to questions from Fyzabad MP Lackram Bodoe and Caroni East MP Dr Rai Ragbir during Prime Minister’s Question Time in Parliament, Rowley said the Government’s policy remains that it would “only allow the use of medications, protocols and procedures approved by WHO”.
The Prime Minister said Bodoe as a medical doctor would know that none of these drugs (from Merck and Pfizer) has been approved for use by the WHO.
“However since it appears that these drugs may have some potential, we await the appropriate approvals for their use in the world and, Madam Speaker, in anticipation of that approval forthcoming, the Ministry of Health is in negotiations with the manufacturers/suppliers and in the event there is approval and distribution availability, we would be ready to inform the population and to use them as and when they become approved for use by WHO,” he said.
PM: In competition with no one
Responding to a question from Bodoe, the Prime Minister said it would be premature at this stage to be talking about the number of doses the Government was considering ordering.
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal wanted the Prime Minister to give an assurance that Government would pre-order these drugs before approval, as it did with Sinopharm, so that when the drugs are approved, T&T would receive them in good time to save the lives of its citizens.
The Prime Minister said the country was in competition with no one and Government was talking about the preparation to use, in the same way that it was in preparation to use Sinopharm while it was being evaluated by the WHO.
“That is why I am able to say that the authorities in the Ministry of Health have ongoing negotiations and contact with the possible suppliers. It is a standard procedure in preparation to use it (the drugs) in the event that it is approved,” he said.
Asked by Ragbir whether he was aware most of the supply for the current fiscal year from Merck had already been pre-ordered by other countries, the Prime Minister said he was not aware of that.
Ragbir said the UK had already ordered 480,000 courses and the US 3.1 million courses of the drugs pending approval and asked why couldn’t T&T pre-order pending WHO approval.
Rowley said he had not attempted to state at what stage the negotiations are.
“I will not be giving the impression that we are sitting on our hands or doing nothing. That statement that I just made indicates that we are in preparation to use it in the event that we can have it and it is approved.
“And to tell me that the British did this or the Germans did that, that doesn’t change our position,” he said.
The Prime Minister said there were many things that other countries were doing that T&T didn’t do and there are things that they are doing that we (in T&T) will do.
Ragbir asked whether the “vaccine fiasco” of last year would be avoided this year.
The Prime Minister said “the only “vaccine fiasco” we had in the vaccine programme was when you and your friends tried to undermine the vaccination programme by telling people don’t use it, and that they were being used as guinea pigs, and that you come out publicly and pretend you being vaccinated but privately you telling people don’t use it.
“You have been a major underminer of our vaccine programme,” the Prime Minister stated.
Ragbir’s attempt to have the PM withdraw his statement was not successful.