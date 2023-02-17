Govt releases $83.8m for mas

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell says he intends to investigate what went wrong and why mere days before Carnival 2023, the National Carnival Commission (NCC) submitted a request for $83 million from the Finance Ministry.
Yesterday, on the eve of Fantastic Friday, the Finance Ministry approved $83.8 million for Carnival.
The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts issued a release pointing out that the NCC made its request for funding just one week ago.
The release stated that on February 9, 2023, the NCC, through several requests, received funding in the amount of approximately $17 million.
It added that on February 10, 2023, the NCC made a request of $83 million which included, among other items, transfers to Carnival bodies in the sum of $15.3 million and grants to regional bodies of $6.173 million.
This request was promptly submitted by the Ministry to the Finance Ministry, whose officers have been working over the weekend to ensure this request for funding was processed, the statement said.
“Following the receipt of further supporting documentation and amendments to the Friday 10 February, 2023 requests, which was submitted to the Ministry of Finance on Monday 13 February, 2023, the Ministry of Finance has approved the release of $83,861,683.00 to the NCC, today Thursday 16, February 2023. These funds are now available and, as instructed by the Ministry, will be disbursed with despatch, accordingly,” stated the release.
The ministry stated it had continued to work with the NCC since the passage of the Appropriation Bill 2023 to ensure resources are made available for the hosting of the successful return of Carnival 2023.
However, this is dependent on the timely application for funding under the NCC’s budgetary allocation.
Don’t blame ministries
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Mitchell said neither the Tourism Ministry nor the Finance Ministry was to be blamed.
He said his permanent secretary had been urging the NCC to submit its request early, but this was only made last Friday.
Mitchell noted that the regional carnival associations have complained they have not received funding from the NCC, and the NCC complained that it had not received the funding.
“Yes, they did not receive the funding because they never made the request for the funding until Friday, and on Friday when they made the request we at the ministry here and the Ministry of Finance worked overtime and over the weekend to ensure that the process was completed.
“There were a number of errors, clarifications and documentation that was needed to supplement and that was done and the approval was given on Wednesday,” he said.
“Don’t blame the Ministry of Finance or the Ministry of Tourism. NCC in itself could have made these requests since January and we were urging them to make these requests since January,” he said.
The minister said he had even arranged a meeting with NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters and the chief executive officer to meet with the PS in January so that they could identify what the process was, and to ensure that it happened quickly.
Asked how he felt about what transpired, given that this is the first Carnival since 2020, he said: “I am disappointed, it should have been done in good time.”
He said there must be a post-mortem after Carnival to identify all the shortcomings of the NCC.
Mitchell said there are a number of other shortcomings documented, but this was one where it is “completely disappointing” that the regional Carnivals have not received their funding.
He noted that the NCC and the regional bodies have operated on a credit basis with their suppliers and service providers, and he hopes that this will save the day and does not “shut down” or “put a serious damper” on Carnival activities in the regions.
Asked by the Express why the NCC submitted its request to the Finance Ministry so late, NCC chairman Peters said: “I really can’t answer that. I am happy we got the money. We are doing the best we can.”
He said the NCC would have gotten a line of credit from its service providers.
He claimed the issue with respect to funding was a “perpetual thing” that happens every year.
Told that some regional corporations would have cancelled their events, Peters said people would say one thing, but when you go there is another.
“Carnival is like the rain. Once it start raining, nothing can stop it. This is going to be the mother of all Carnivals,” he said.
Cancelled events
Earlier yesterday, Opposition MP Michelle Benjamin lambasted the Government for the lack of funding to the NCC.
She listed several regional corporations which she claimed cancelled their Carnival events due to no funds from the NCC.
She said the PNM’s “cruel and unfair” action of withholding the alleged allocation of $147 million promised to the NCC for Carnival celebrations has resulted in the cancellation of Carnival activities.
Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed told the Express that they received no funding from the NCC but will be going ahead with Carnival plans, with the hope that the money will be paid.
“We are going ahead with Carnival 2023 with the hope that the NCC honours its promise to the Chaguanas Carnival Committee,” he said.
He said the committee had submitted an estimate of $450,000 to the NCC since last year for its Carnival activities.
Mohammed said there were challenges in organising Carnival activities without funding and giving suppliers a promise because many were reluctant, especially coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said it was unacceptable that on the eve of Carnival, money had now been approved.
“Since 2022 this Government has been saying that this was going to be the ‘Mother of all Carnivals’, the way they hype up this Carnival they have fallen beyond short of that,” he said.
San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said the Corporation had not yet received any funding.
“I am not knocking NCC or Government. I am saying the solution to this is to be independent and move away from the subsidy of Government and create an avenue where Carnival can be sustainable and profitable,” he said.
He said local government reform provides a window to have the autonomy to plan and generate funds.
Regrello also said money from property tax could be used and invested in a profitable way.
He said the Corporation had planned a Carnival event and it was cancelled.
However, he said the Carnival King and Queen competition will take place on Carnival Tuesday.
The Penal/Debe Regional Corporation cancelled all its Carnival activities due to no funding.
Councillor Shanty Boodram told the Express the Corporation’s chairman, Allen Sammy, wrote to the NCC requesting funding, but none was provided to date.