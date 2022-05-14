Govt seeks $3b more to spend

The Government is seeking parliamentary approval for an additional $3 billion for expenditure in fiscal 2022.
This is expected to bring the total expenditure for fiscal 2022 to $55.429 billion, $3 billion more than the $52.429 billion which was approved last October.
The Ministry of Public Utilities will receive the largest supplementary appropriation, the bulk of which ($328 million of the supplementation of $467 million) will go to WASA for the payment of wages, loans and Desalcott.
The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services will receive the second highest supplementation, with all of the $390 million going towards payment of Senior Citizens’ Grants.
At yesterday’s Standing Finance Committee, the Government sought approval for the provision of supplementary funds in the sum of $3,081,703,900 to “fund urgent and critical recurrent and capital expenditure to September 30, 2022”.
The supplementation is spread among 29 Heads of Expenditure as follows:
• Ministry of Public Utilities - $467,882,000
• Ministry of Social Development and Family Services - $390 million
• Ministry of Health - $362,887.700
• Ministry of Energy - $300 million
• Ministry of Education - $300 million
• Ministry of Finance - $225, 966,500
• Ministry of National Security - $206,900,000
• Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries - $120,040,800
• Ministry of Housing and Urban Development - $103,600,000
• Ministry of Works and Transport- $97,033,000
• Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs - $95,613,000
• Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government - $95,357,000
• Ministry of Sport and Community Development - $67 million
• Tobago House of Assembly - $60 million
• Office of the Prime Minister - $59,961,300
• Judiciary - $30,300,000
• Elections and Boundaries - $23,525,000
• Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts - $20 million
• Ministry of Planning and Development- $9 million
• Service Commissions - $14,419,000
• Personnel Department- $9,728,000
• Industrial Court - $7,924,000
• Parliament - $4,114,000
• Tax Appeal Board - $1,869,000
• Registration, Recognition and Certification Board - $2,152,300
• Public Service Appeal Board - $1,005,400
• Central Administration Services, Tobago - $2,648,400
• Equal Opportunity Tribunal - $2,427,500
• Integrity Commission - $300,000