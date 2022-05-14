Govt seeks $3b more to spend

Colm Imbert

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert.

The Government is seeking parliamentary approval for an additional $3 billion for expenditure in fiscal 2022.

This is expected to bring the total expenditure for fiscal 2022 to $55.429 billion, $3 billion more than the $52.429 billion which was approved last October.

The Ministry of Public Utilities will receive the largest supplementary appropriation, the bulk of which ($328 million of the supplementation of $467 million) will go to WASA for the payment of wages, loans and Desalcott.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services will receive the second highest supplementation, with all of the $390 million going towards payment of Senior Citizens’ Grants.

At yesterday’s Standing Finance Committee, the Government sought approval for the provision of supplementary funds in the sum of $3,081,703,900 to “fund urgent and critical recurrent and capital expenditure to September 30, 2022”.

The supplementation is spread among 29 Heads of Expenditure as follows:

• Ministry of Public Utilities - $467,882,000

• Ministry of Social Development and Family Services - $390 million

• Ministry of Health - $362,887.700

• Ministry of Energy - $300 million

• Ministry of Education - $300 million

• Ministry of Finance - $225, 966,500

• Ministry of National Security - $206,900,000

• Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries - $120,040,800

• Ministry of Housing and Urban Development - $103,600,000

• Ministry of Works and Transport- $97,033,000

• Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs - $95,613,000

• Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government - $95,357,000

• Ministry of Sport and Community Development - $67 million

• Tobago House of Assembly - $60 million

• Office of the Prime Minister - $59,961,300

• Judiciary - $30,300,000

• Elections and Boundaries - $23,525,000

• Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts - $20 million

• Ministry of Planning and Development- $9 million

• Service Commissions - $14,419,000

• Personnel Department- $9,728,000

• Industrial Court - $7,924,000

• Parliament - $4,114,000

• Tax Appeal Board - $1,869,000

• Registration, Recognition and Certification Board - $2,152,300

• Public Service Appeal Board - $1,005,400

• Central Administration Services, Tobago - $2,648,400

• Equal Opportunity Tribunal - $2,427,500

• Integrity Commission - $300,000

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Icacos residents begging for water

“We want water now! We shouldn’t have to be begging for water.”

This was the plea of at least 30 Icacos residents who gathered to protest yesterday morning after what they say have been countless dry months without a reliable supply from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

The residents were accompanied by councillor for the area, Shankar Teelucksingh, at Icacos Junction to voice their concerns.

FOSTER MUM

FOSTER MUM

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley bouffed the media on Thursday for not putting questions to Minister Foster Cummings, but when he (Cummings) was approached yesterday he sidestepped requests for comment.

In fact, the Express had attempted several times in the recent past to interview ­Cumming­s, without success.

Govt seeks $3b more to spend

Govt seeks $3b more to spend

The Government is seeking parliamentary approval for an additional $3 billion for expenditure in fiscal 2022.

This is expected to bring the total expenditure for fiscal 2022 to $55.429 billion, $3 billion more than the $52.429 billion which was approved last October.

THE RIVER TOOK MANNIE

THE RIVER TOOK MANNIE

Based on the autopsy report on infant Kimani Francis, which showed death was caused by drowning, police investigators are now building a case of negligence that could lead to a charge of manslaughter against a person of interest in the case.

Whether the statements and evidence being collected by police will be sufficient to support such an indictment will be determined when the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is asked to review the file.

Second murder accused gets bail

Second murder accused gets bail

BAIL in the sum of $.5 million has been granted to a Diego Martin man who was charged with the shooting death of another man in 2003.

He is the second person to be granted bail for the capital offence after the Appeal Court ruled earlier this year that Section 5 of the Bail Act that precluded those accused of murder from applying for bail was unconstitutional.

Recommended for you