Government suffered another embarrassing blow yesterday after naming Government Senator Garvin Simonette as Public Administration Minister which triggered the revelation of his DUI record, complete with mugshots.
Simonette, who was appointed a Government senator in September 2018, tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday on the heels of being exposed.
“I have advised the Prime Minister that in light of adverse media coverage regarding my culpability for driving under the influence, it would be inappropriate for me to accept his appointment to the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago. I have also advised him of my resignation from the Senate with immediate effect,” a release on his behalf stated.
“I sincerely apologise for any embarrassment caused because of my past infraction. The last 16 months as a Senator provides ample evidence of my commitment to serving my country in the best possible way.” he stated.