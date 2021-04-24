Govt takes issue with ‘terrorism’

Government has taken issue with the inclusion of “terrorism” as one of the threats the United States has warned its citizens about in an advisory urging Americans not to visit Trinidad and Tobago.
The Office of the Prime Minister, in a statement yesterday, said terrorism was not a current threat in this country and that the advisory painted an inaccurate picture.
The OPM’s statement comes following the US Department of State’s issue of a “Level 4-Do Not Travel” advisory on Wednesday.
The US warned its citizens not to visit T&T due to restricted travel options put in place to prevent Covid-19 as well as crime, terrorism and kidnapping.
It said terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports and other public areas.
It also said violence and shootings occur regularly in some areas of Port of Spain.
In its response, the OPM noted that the advisory has attracted considerable local attention.
It also noted that similar advisories had been applied by the US to over 130 countries.
The OPM said it recognises and respects that the US must take measures to guide and protect its citizens during these “unprecedented and unpredictable times, especially in the light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic”.
However, the OPM voiced its concern with the use of the term “terrorism”, noting that the US itself has had experience with terrorist attacks.
“Trinidad and Tobago must register our disagreement and concern with some of the statements made in the current advisory, particularly as ‘terrorism’ is not a specific feature of any current threat within our shores,” the OPM stated.
“We would expect that the United States, which is not unfamiliar with the face of homegrown terrorism, would reconsider the association of such a term with Trinidad and Tobago as it certainly does not accurately reflect the local realities.”
UNC ‘agenda against T&T’
The OPM also addressed statements made by the United National Congress (UNC) pertaining to the advisory.
The UNC issued a statement in which it claimed that the US Embassy “had advised US citizens not to visit PNM strongholds”.
The party noted that the areas mentioned in the advisory, as ones US citizens should steer clear of, are all PNM constituencies.
The advisory warned against visiting Laventille, Beetham Gardens, Sea Lots, Cocorite and the interior of the Queen’s Park Savannah.
“These are all areas ruled by the PNM continuously since 1956 up to today—65 years of dereliction of duty and abuse of trust... the US government has declared these very seats the most dangerous areas in all of Trinidad and Tobago,” the UNC said in its release.
The US Embassy swiftly distanced itself Friday from the statements, saying its advisories are political in nature.
It said the naming of specific neighbourhoods came from a specific provision of US law that says there can be no double standard for US citizens versus employees of the Department of State, and safety information given to Embassy staff must also be given to the greater US public. The Embassy said it rejects any attempt to politicise the Department of State’s travel advisory system.
The OPM yesterday said the exchange showed the UNC’s “determined agenda against Trinidad and Tobago”.
“By its highly reckless and irresponsible public utterances and publications, the UNC leadership has made it abundantly clear, yet again, that they are never prepared to defend the interests of Trinidad and Tobago.
“On the contrary, in their obscene haste to seize upon any opportunity for political mischief and misinformation, they have sought to make political benefit out of another serious national issue and not surprisingly it has backfired spectacularly and has drawn the appropriate condemnation.”
The OPM said the Opposition party is “incapable of sober and mature reflection on any matter of national importance”.
“The Opposition again leapt into the fray with the most trite and ill-conceived media releases, and they have now deservedly found themselves in the unfortunate position of scrambling to save face, after attempting to confirm anything negative being said or portrayed about our nation, with no regard whatsoever for accuracy or context.
“One would have expected that, if only out of a sense of duty and knowing the facts as they relate to Trinidad and Tobago’s situation, any responsible Opposition, regardless of how they feel about the Government, would have seen it fit to come to the defence of the country, but they prefer instead to gleefully attempt to confirm any misconception or misinformation about Trinidad and Tobago.”
UNC: Govt attempting to hide failures
The UNC issued another statement yesterday doubling down on its comments.
The party said all the areas named in the advisory are indeed PNM constituencies and the Government is attempting to “hide their failures” by attacking the UNC.
The party noted that while an advisory was also issued for Barbados, there was no mention of crime, terrorism and kidnapping as threats in that country.
It said it would continue to “expose and pursue” the truth and not allow Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to escape answering these “burning questions”.
In all, the United States has updated its advisories for some 150 countries including St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Jamaica.
On Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne noted that the US has placed Level 4 advisories on the “vast majority of nations on Earth”, including Canada and the United Kingdom.
He said the advisories are mainly Covid-19-related and are not unique to T&T.