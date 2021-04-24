The Government will consider a proposal made by the Barkeepers and Operators Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT) to place a temporary ban on the consumption of alcohol in public places.
BOATT made the suggestion on Friday, as it objected to bar owners being held responsible for people gathering on the roadways and at properties near their businesses.
On Thursday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said bar owners have a responsibility to ensure people do not congregate outside or nearby their bars.
However, BOATT president Satesh Moonasar said bar owners are responsible only for activities on their own properties, and have no control or power to prevent people from congregating on roadways or at adjacent properties.
He instead called on the Government to ban the consumption of alcohol in all public places for a 60-day period.
Questioned on the issue during yesterday’s virtual news conference, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said he would be speaking to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to determine whether a temporary ban on alcohol consumption in public can be done.
“The issues that they have raised are issues that have to deal with the (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) and possibly the honourable Attorney General,” Deyalsingh said. “I will be contacting him during the course of the day to see if that is possible. But I cannot say yea or nay at this point in time because that may require some legislative tweaking.
“I have no idea whether that can be handled under the regulations, or whether a special law needs to be passed.”
Deyalsingh said he remains guided by the TTPS.
Deyalsingh also sought to clarify the regulations regarding gatherings at places of worship.
The regulations require places of worship to operate at 25-per cent capacity. However, funerals and weddings are limited to just ten people in attendance.
Questions were raised whether a funeral or wedding taking place at a church or other place of worship would be limited to ten people, or 25 per cent of the venue’s capacity.
Deyalsingh said the ten-person limit applies to weddings and funerals in public places.
“The regulations are pretty clear. Anything being held within a place of worship, church, mosque, mandir... 25-per cent capacity. If you are having a wedding, funeral service, 25 per cent. If you are in the public domain, at a grave site or whatever, you are limited to ten persons. A wedding in a public place, you are limited to ten persons.”
30,000 take vaccine
Yesterday, Deyalsingh once again urged the public to access the Covid-19 vaccine only from the ministry’s vaccination programme.
He said there are counterfeit, unauthorised and expired vaccines circulating in other countries.
“The new trend is to take expired vaccines, repackage them and send them to countries that don’t have strong vigilance systems,” he said. “The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago will do everything in its power to only bring in authorised vaccines and to protect you from charlatans who seek to profit by bringing in either unauthorised vaccines, fake vaccines or expired vaccines.”
He added: “These represent a clear and present danger not to only our health, but also social and economic consequences of unpredictable magnitude.”
Deyalsingh said the vaccination programme has gone well thus far.
The programme was officially launched on April 6 and Deyalsingh said the ministry has beat its target of administering 1,000 vaccines per day.
As of yesterday, 30,808 people had received the vaccine.