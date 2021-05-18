Govt to decide on SEA exam this week

Wade Mark

OPPOSITION SENATOR: Wade Mark

Government will announce its “final decision” by the end of this week on whether the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination will proceed on June 10, Agriculture Minister Clarence Ram­bharat said yesterday.

He was responding to an urgent question in the Senate from United National Congress (UNC) Senator Wade Mark on whether Government planned to postpone the SEA, in light of the increasing number of Covid-19-positive cases.

“Based on the numbers (of Covid-positive cases) and what transpires this week, a final decision will be made and communicated to the public at the end of this week,” Rambharat said.

He said at this time, the Government’s number one priority is keeping citizens safe, pointing out it has put strict and robust measures in place to reduce Covid numbers.

He said the success of these measures over the next few days will greatly impact the decision on what would happen in relation to SEA, which is scheduled for June 10.

Rambharat said the Government recognises that the exam is important, and all possible preparations have been made by the Ministry of Education, together with the Ministry of Health and all other ministries involved, for the safe implementation of the SEA.

Population’s health

won’t be sacrificed for exam

He said, however, having the SEA exam is not more important than the health of the population, and Government will be guided by the fact that the health of the population will not be sacrificed for the purpose of having the exam.

He said the Ministry of Education met with stakeholders on April 22, and it was agreed that the exam should be carried out as far as possible in an atmosphere of safety.

The Ministry of Education is cognisant of the mixed views of the public and among the parents, teachers and pupils in relation to their personal safety and in relation to the mental stress caused by delays and uncertainty, and now the prospect of further delays on this matter, he added.

“We know that students have been working towards June 10 and changing that date would be the very last resort, and the only reason that date would change would be to ensure the safety of the population in the current environment,” he said.

Asked by Mark whether Government intended to hold discussions with teachers aimed at arriving at a consensus on the way forward, Rambharat said the Ministry of Education had been in touch with the personnel in the school and the teachers’ union.

He said since the key concern was the issue of health, the Government would hope to arrive at consensus, but in the absence of it, the Government would do what has to be done to safeguard the health of the population.

