THE Government plans to free certain categories of prisoners to reduce overcrowding in the nation’s prisons and contain the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Noting the prisons were a “very, very vulnerable area” for the spread of infection, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said at a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday that he had been in touch with the Attorney General, who has been in touch with the judiciary on this issue and had “turned its attention” to reducing the prison population.
“Work is progressing at this time with a view to determining what we can do to intervene in the prisons, to have persons who are there on the basis of not having been able to make bail, persons who are not violent and (are not) a danger, from that standpoint, to see whether we can improve the conditions at the prison by reducing the population and preventing the possibility of overcrowding because that is a very vulnerable area (for the spread of infection),” the Prime Minister said.
“I am anticipating that the Attorney General and the judiciary could tell the population what we can do with respect to prisoners in the Remand Yard and for prisoners who have been convicted and are on appeal.
“The population would understand that if there are things we can do there, I am hoping that with the broadest sense of, I don’t say generosity, but sense of understanding, get those people out of there. And I trust that we can minimise the exposure there for certain categories of the incarcerated,” the Prime Minister said.