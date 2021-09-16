Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday revealed that the Government is currently seeking to donate AstraZeneca vaccines to other countries before they expire.
Speaking on TV6’s Morning Edition programme, Deyalsingh said, “At the middle of August I alerted the Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs (Amery Browne) that we will have some AstraZeneca vaccines that we would like to distribute.
“We are committed to any country, whether it be Caricom or otherwise, to find a home for these vaccines... so the Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs has been reaching out via his ministry to governments in the region and extra-regionally.”
Although a significant portion of the population is still unvaccinated, the vaccines are to be given away as they will expire soon.
Deyalsingh added, “It’s a particular issue with the AstraZeneca doses.
“That’s the only brand we are concerned about right now because traditionally the AstraZeneca vaccines have always come in with short expiry dates, so the Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs is looking after that, and we have made those doses available for any country that wants them.”
Deyalsingh did not state the exact expiry dates of the vaccines.
To date, T&T has received donations of AstraZeneca doses from countries including Barbados, India, Bermuda, Grenada, St Vincent, and purchased from the COVAX facility and China.
In addition to the short shelf life of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Pfizer vaccines would also expire on November 30.