GOVT TO SPEND $7.5M

Camille Robinson-Regis

‘We have done well’: Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis speaks to the media in front of the 60th anniversary logo during yesterday’s news conference at the Ministry of Housing, Port of Spain.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

The sum of $7.5 million will be spent in celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th anniversary of Independence, or Diamond Jubilee.

T&T became an independent country on August 31, 1962.

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said yesterday that $7.5 million will be spent to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee which includes the Independence Day parade and fireworks. All events will be free to the public.

Speaking at a news conference at the offices of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) headquarters, South Quay, Port of Spain, she also said the celebrations will be “muted” since the Government was cognisant of the ongoing presence of Covid-19.

She also said there was no decision leaning towards mandatory masking.

Robinson-Regis urged citizens to continue to strive to be patriotic and civic-minded. She also said the nation’s history would feature the Black Power events of 1970, and the July 27, 1990, attempted coup.

Other major highlights will include official visits by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali. President Ali will visit on August 18 and PM Holness on August 31.

On the state of T&T, Robinson-Regis said: “We are a small nation, but we have done well. We have been a top producer of ammonia. We have over 100 years in the oil and gas industry. We have produced artistes and sportsmen. For 1.4 million people, we have done exceptionally well.”

She added: “For 60 years, we are still very excited. We will still have muted celebrations. We will use social and regular media. We will take it to all citizens of Trinidad. We have youths. No one will be left out. The Independence Day parade will take place. We are discussing the fireworks. There were some other possibilities like a children’s rally, but it was ruled out. Covid-19 is still part of the existence.”

As the celebration swings into full gear, she said there is already great anticipation within the national community for the Diamond Jubilee, and “I am confident that as more details of the events are released, the national community will respond as we have always done—with pride in our achievements, and boundless faith in our destiny”.

The celebrations will include:

• National parades at Port of Spain and Scarborough;

• Diplomatic events;

• Nationwide cultural activities;

• Competitions and caravans;

• Youth-based activities;

• School-based competitions and activities;

• Community-based activities, events and competitions;

• Awards, dinners and ceremonies;

• Television, radio and newspaper features and nationwide exhibitions.

When asked about Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s condition, she said: “He’s doing well.” Rowley is currently in isolation, having contracted Covid-19 for a second time.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KEEP JWALA PAYOUT A SECRET

KEEP JWALA PAYOUT A SECRET

The Central Bank is seeking to keep secret the amount of money in unpaid salaries and benefits it intends to pay to its former governor Jwala Rambarran after he was illegally fired from the position in 2015.

In June, Justice Devindra Rampersad found that Rambarran’s termination on the advice of Finance Minister Colm Imbert was unlawful, and ordered that the Central Bank—though not a party in the proceedings—calculate the monies owed to him from the day of his dismissal until July 2017, when his five-year term would have expired.

Blood, but no sign of Narendra

Blood, but no sign of Narendra

A $20,000 reward for information has brought no callers since the disappearance of Moruga farmer Narendra Sanjay Deodath on June 14.

Today marks 52 days since his family members last saw the 31-year-old, and each day has been mental torture that he may not be alive.

His father, mother and sister weep, pray and sleep with his name on their lips, longing to see him again.

‘Disheartening to hear’

‘Disheartening to hear’

It’s a chilling fact that children, especially girls, leave their homes due to family issues such as sexual grooming by adults in their households.

This was stated yesterday by Senior Supt Rishi Singh of the Port of Spain CID at a news conference held by the police at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

Help our beauty queens

Help our beauty queens

Former Miss World Trinidad and Tobago (MWTT) national director and fashion designer Peter Elias has called for more support from the Government for the Trinidad and Tobago Miss World franchise.

Elias, who was speaking on Wednesday at the festive launch of the Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Pageant at The BRIX Autograph Collection, Cascade, said support is important.

GOVT TO SPEND $7.5M

GOVT TO SPEND $7.5M

The sum of $7.5 million will be spent in celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th anniversary of Independence, or Diamond Jubilee.

T&T became an independent country on August 31, 1962.

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said yesterday that $7.5 million will be spent to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee which includes the Independence Day parade and fireworks. All events will be free to the public.

Recommended for you