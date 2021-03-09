Govt tries again with Anti-Gang Bill

The Government has brought back the Anti-Gang Bill to the Senate, without a Sunset Clause and without the need for a special majority.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi cited the growing trend of kidnapping and murdering of young women, as he piloted the Anti-Gang Amendment Bill in the Senate yesterday. The last Anti-Gang Bill was defeated in November 2020 when the Opposition failed to support the extension, following the expiry of the 30-month Sunset Clause of the 2018 bill.
“Whereas we are now regaled anecdotally by the story in the papers of gangs kidnapping our young ladies, the driver in an association with a rapist allegedly kidnapping our young ladies, extorting money via someone else, receiving stolen goods in a coordinated attempt that has now shown us that it is not just one, it is several (victims),” said the AG.
“Today, we seek to reintroduce the anti-gang laws with no Sunset Clause, no three-fifths majority, because we attenuate the rights... and I am flagging that there is an amendment to ensure that we don’t trip the right of property in respect of police entering without warrant,” he said.
The act would require police to go to the court if they wish to forfeit the property of gang members or detain them for over three and a half days (an initial period of 48 hours and then 36 hours to go to the court for an ex parte application).
Pointing out that the Government was also following the money, Al-Rawi said: “The same way that a particular murder and savagery to a young lady in this country was found by withdrawal of cash from her bank account into the hands of someone else, linked to a taxi-driver linked to ‘PH’ linked to the murderer—follow the money.”
The Attorney General said the last anti-gang law was effective, and cited statements of the Commissioner of Police reporting a drop in gang membership between 2018 and 2020 during the period of the operation of the last Anti-Gang Act—from 211 gangs in 2018 to 129 gangs in 2020; and from 2,400 gang members in 2018 to 1,014 gang members in 2020.
He said the commissioner reported that gangs “dissolved themselves because of the constant police suppression activities”.
He said in 2018, 22 gang-related murders were solved, with 28 arrests; in 2019, 13 gang-related murders were solved, with ten arrests; and in 2020, there were five gang-related murders solved and 13 arrests.
The Attorney General said he expected the same song and dance from the Opposition about constitutionality.
Jayanti: Change your tune, AG
Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial said the AG, having been through what he called the “song and dance” from the Opposition, should have come with “a new tune” yesterday.
“What the Attorney General has brought today is the same argument that we have heard, and the same arguments we had issues with when the Opposition did not vote to support the extension of the 2018 Anti-Gang Act (last November) and that is empty statistics. You cannot pull statistics out of thin air and expect the Opposition or the population to expect that they are relevant.”
She said the Government had been unable to demonstrate the effectiveness of the 2018 legislation.
Lutchmedial slammed the Attorney General for suggesting without evidence that the bill would prevent the deaths of young girls.
“A responsible Attorney General stands in the Parliament today and says that the death of a young girl was caused by a gang and people (criminals) working together. That is a matter before the court. It is a matter in which people are still innocent until proven guilty, and it goes to show how the Government will capitalise on the emotions running high amongst the population to have their way. So they have brought a piece of legislation to the Parliament which they intend to pass with or without our support.”
She said it was equally irresponsible to speak about persons who died in police custody while an investigation was ongoing. Lutchmedial asked how many of the 291 persons arrested under the Anti-Gang Bill were charged and convicted. She said she heard the AG speak of one conviction, but was it under the bill.
Citing statements from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), she said in many instances persons could be charged under existing laws.
Lutchmedial said the statistics on murders and the detection rate did not support the Attorney General’s contention that the bill worked. She said the Sunset Clause should be maintained because it gives the Parliament the opportunity to come back and examine the legislation in terms of its efficacy.
Richards: Deal with
prison-created gangs
Independent Senator Paul Richards agreed with Lutchmedial that the legislation should have a Sunset Clause. However, he said that clause should be five years, not three.
He said it was untenable for the country not to have active anti-gang legislation. He said the “genesis” of the continued escalation and coalescing of gangs started with the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen, which led the 1990 attempted coup.
Richards said if a gang, which it was, could storm the Parliament, shoot the prime minister and get away with it, “you might as well run amok because there is no consequence to even the most serious (crime)”.
He said the country had a long history of gangs trying to destabilise the country, and cited as the most recent example the June 2020 protests when persons died at the hands of police in Morvant.
Richards said the effectiveness of gang legislation was dependent not only on the legislation, but on the police, DPP’s office and the Judiciary to do their part.
“If all three parts are not working in concert and effectively, no matter how good the law is written, it would not work.”
He said anti-gang law was extremely difficult to prosecute in any part of the world because of how quickly gangs evolve.
Richards said at a sitting of the Joint Select Committee on National Security in 2019, the Strategic Services Agency revealed there were 2,000 gangs, with an average of 20 members per gang.
He spoke of the problem of gang indoctrination in the prisons. He said according to the Prison Service, 60 per cent of the individuals entering the prison system will be inducted into a gang.
He said the main factors contributing to this indoctrination were the long time spent in Remand Yard awaiting trial and overcrowding.
“This is a dark smear on this country. We seem to be creating gang members effectively behind prison walls,” Richards stated, asking whether legislation dealt with that.
“There are 1,861 men on remand in inhumane conditions awaiting trial at the behest of the judiciary,” he added.