Govt tries again with Anti-Gang Bill

The Government has brought back the Anti-Gang Bill to the Senate, without a Sunset Clause and without the need for a special majority.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi cited the growing trend of kidnapping and murdering of young women, as he piloted the Anti-Gang Amendment Bill in the Senate yesterday. The last Anti-­Gang Bill was defeated in November 2020 when the Opposition failed to support the extension, following the expiry of the 30-month Sunset Clause of the 2018 bill.