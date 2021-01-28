One of the lawyers representing Radhikar Ramoutar, the 74-year-old pensioner stuck in Canada since March 2020 who intends to sue Government over it border closure policy, has accused Government of trying to “induce” Ramoutar to stop the legal proceedings by granting her a travel exemption.
The Express contacted attorney Dinesh Rambally yesterday to respond to claims by National Security Minister Stuart Young in Parliament on Wednesday that Ramoutar never applied for an exemption to fly home.
Speaking during the no-confidence motion filed against him by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Young on Wednesday said the ministry checked its system twice and saw no record of Ramoutar’s application. However, he said he still instructed that the exemption be granted.
“There was not an application ever made, but they want to go to court on that,” Young said.
‘Being dishonest’
He also accused the Opposition UNC of being dishonest and trying to mislead the public.
However, Rambally, who is also the UNC Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West, responded yesterday saying Government was only annoyed that the public is questioning how the exemption for Ramoutar was being granted when Government claimed they had no record of her application.
“And because that is what has been exposed he (Young) is coming in the Parliament to say dishonesty and whatever,” he said.
Rambally stated Government’s previous exemption process was “wishy washy” and “vykie vie”.
“Now this lady is in Canada. She is using an e-mail. She sent out whatever she had to send out. We are lawyers. I wouldn’t know what has happened with people’s e-mails. And they don’t run an infallible system,” he stated.
Claim nothing to do with
exemption policy
Rambally emphasised the letter sent on behalf of Ramoutar to the ministry had “absolutely nothing” to do with Government’s exemption policy.
“We have been specific in our claim that this claim has nothing to do with any exemption policy. What it has to do with is the closure of our borders. And they (ministry) accepted that in their correspondence with us,” he stated.
He said this is why it was “very disingenuous” of Government to “conveniently” claim a matter similar to Ramoutar’s was already engaging the attention of the High Court.
“The chronology of events would show that when our letters were dispatched on Tuesday we gave a deadline of 12 p.m. on Friday. They responded on Friday to say they had not seen in their system any application for exemption,” Rambally said.
“So they wrote back on Friday saying they are not seeing the application, but in any event they want 14 days to supply a substantive response and in any event they accept our claim has nothing to do with challenging the exemption policy.
“We wrote back and told them we’ll give them until Monday and that we cannot give them 14 days as the lady is really desperate now. Her health is at stake critically and she has run out of money. She’s really depending on family members.
“They wrote back on Monday saying we are granting the exemption,” he went on.
He said although Ramoutar’s legal team responded saying the elderly woman needed to come home and that they were accepting the exemption, she did not waive her rights to challenge the lawfulness of closure of the borders as the claim had nothing to do with the exemption process.
Rambally added: “They are being very disingenuous because in the letters their lawyers have written in relation to the 74-year-old, they are saying the client’s matter is caught by another matter which is before the court. We don’t agree with that.
“There is a strong inference to be drawn from their conduct and the chronology of events that quite clearly that they basically tried to induce this lady to stop the legal proceedings by giving her the exemption. And that is what they are quite annoyed about.”
‘Put on court clothes’
As to Young’s claim that the Opposition was being dishonest regarding Ramoutar’s issue, Rambally said:
“The only comment I want to give to that (claim) of dishonesty is for the Honourable Attorney General and the Minister of National Security and that so-called youth Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, put on your robes and come in the courtroom and argue the case. Don’t hide behind no senior counsel and no battery of lawyers who you all using up taxpayers monies to come and fight case in the court.
“It is quite clear that the Honourable AG and the Minister of National Security are always reluctant to engage in a debate concerning law, especially as it pertains to people’s fundamental right, and I can’t for the life of me understand why.”