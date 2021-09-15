THE OPPOSITION has accused Government of using a parliamentary simple majority to create legislation that “instructs” the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to act “ultra vires” and give the People’s National Movement (PNM) a political advantage in Tobago.
Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein yesterday delivered a presentation in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, that included a map of Tobago’s electoral districts, with seats held by the PNM coloured red and the remainder of the island in green.
Hosein said the analysis was his own and he took ownership of it, claiming the increase from 12 to 15 electoral seats in Tobago results in an advantage at the polls for the PNM.
Saying he was not accusing anyone in the EBC of being a member of the PNM, he believed yesterday’s motion to “consider the Draft Elections and Boundaries (Local Government and Tobago House of Assembly) (Tobago) Order, 2021”, which seeks to increase the seats to 15, was contrary to recommendations made in September last year by the EBC.
Hosein said an EBC report on September 8, 2020, recommended that “no adjustment is necessary to the existing boundaries of the electoral area of Tobago”.
He further accused Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of quoting a Joint Select Committee (JSC) report earlier this year that had not yet existed in attempting to justify the increase.
He said the PM has said the increased seats were necessary to break the six-six electoral deadlock of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.
Hosein asked if the EBC had not applied its own process, as prescribed by the law, in calculating and dividing seats, and said the creation of three new seats saw polling stations being moved to the benefit of the PNM.
Hosein said whereas the Government has denied it instructed the EBC, and in so doing interfered with the independence of that commission, the increase would be made possible by the passage of a bill by a PNM Cabinet in “the House of Representatives that only represents the PNM”.
Hosein said a PNM Cabinet was “instructing an independent body to increase seats unilaterally without consultation, to gain an unfair advantage”.
He said while the UNC does not contest seats in the THA, the issue was a national one and affected all voters.
What’s the formula?
Hosein asked about the process used by the EBC in determining which of the existing 12 seats would be cut to form the three new districts.
He said the EBC had advised the Government that Tobago was not big enough to accommodate 15 seats. It is also required to use the largest and most densely populated areas for creating new seats.
However, Hosein called the EBC’s methodology “quite strange” and said according to his data and the map shown, it had plucked new seats from districts that were smaller and less populated.
However, these were areas where the PNM held the political advantage, he said.
He claimed the EBC had taken six PNM seats and turned them into nine.
Hosein drew as an example the Scarborough/Calder Hall seat that was used and said it was the seventh-highest electorate in the island.
“So the EBC did not apply its rules,” he said, adding the Providence/Mt Moriah and Belle Garden seats were not used although they had larger electorates and more geographical area.
Hosein said district 14 was derived from Lambeau/Signal Hill, Buccoo/Mt Pleasant and Canaan/Bon Accord, and “all were seats won by the PNM”.
He questioned the EBC’s statements in its report that the Providence seat was not used because it would be “fragmenting communities”.
He said the Chaguanas Market on the Chaguanas Main Road was actually part of the Couva North district, and asked if that was not the breaking up of communities.
Hosein said he did not see the EBC’s reasoning as electoral boundaries were not drawn with actual walls and were “an invisible line”.
He said only seats shown in red on the map had been cut to create the new polling stations and “the EBC is changing the rules midway”.
Hosein said there must be reform of the EBC and “the actions of the EBC in this case must be reviewed”.