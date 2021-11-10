UNC: No to all. PNM: Yes to all.
The Opposition yesterday voted no to all five nominees of the Police Service Commission (PolSC), while the Government voted yes.
The notifications from the President for the nominations of retired Justice Judith Jones, Maxine Attong, Maxine King, Ian Ramdhanie and Rajiv Persad were approved by a vote of 21 for/19 against. There was a singular debate, but the vote was taken separately for each nominee.
Even though the Opposition had raised specific issues with respect to three nominees (King, Attong and Ramdhanie), they stuck to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s original position that the President should not have made any nominations at all until she (the President) addressed questions on the collapse of the last PolSC to the Opposition’s satisfaction.
In piloting the motion, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley commended the five nominees for accepting the invitation to public service. “A finer crop of qualified persons could hardly have been advanced, bringing their skills and experience to offer public service in a time when most persons, especially persons who are as comfortably placed as these people are, such persons are reluctant and hesitant to offer themselves or to accept offerings to positions to serve in the public domain, largely because they are fearful or want nothing to do with being pilloried simply because they have agreed to provide public service within the confines of their skills and experience,” he said.
He added that the “tedious arrangements” in place for the Integrity Commission were also a deterrent to persons wanting to serve, as well as the fact that public service was a thankless job.
The Prime Minister chastised the Opposition Leader for “cloaking” the Opposition’s desire “to play the victim” in the Constitution, with their claim that the Constitution was being breached. “To come today... and spend a significant period of time telling the country that the Chair (Speaker) created an unusual development with respect to the Order Paper, so that the Government could “improperly influence the debate and the involvement of the Opposition”, did not line up with the facts, he said. Noting that Persad-Bissessar had stated it was the first time that the five notifications were lumped together into one motion, the Prime Minister said that was not correct.
“The Member for Siparia appears to have a convenient memory... I checked and in 2007 the Hansard would show that the notification for the five nominees then were put as one package to the House. And therefore it is untrue and unbecoming of a senior counsel, a member of this House, a former prime minister, to say it has never happened before,” he said.
“Why would the Member want to do that?... The answer is to give the impression that something improper is happening in the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. That has been the recent theme. All this talk about defending democracy and protecting the Constitution, it is based on a tissue of lies being fabricated, untruths being fabricated. [The word] Lies is withdrawn, [the word] untruths kept,” he said.
The Prime Minister said the Opposition Leader also sought to give the impression that the Opposition had no way of saying yay or nay to the individual nominees. He said if the Opposition had been “properly led” they would have known that at any point in the proceedings any member could have gotten up and put an amendment to the House to say “nay” to any one of the five nominees they did not support. “And that would have been voted on by the whole House, and that would have been their avenue for extracting any one of these five persons,” he said.
Rowley said based on fact and substance, the Opposition had a responsibility to put such an amendment if it had serious concerns worthy of the attention of the Parliament about any of the nominees.
“They chose not to. But they come here to speculate and expect the House to take positions based on speculation, and on “I think so” and “it appears so” and “it may be so”, he said, adding that if given half an opportunity to scandalise people in the Parliament, the Opposition would do so.
“Madame Speaker, we will have none of it,” the Prime Minister stated.
“We never asked any of them to vote no and go home. They are given the authority of the microphone to go and take their allotted time and speak to the country. You, Madame Speaker, saw how they struggled (with their contributions) because they promised the country and the media that there would be fire and brimstone here today, and of course we saw the damp squid,” he added.
President’s questions
The Prime Minister said two interesting questions were posed by the President on this issue. They were: 1. Should a commission be left in the dark if there is useful information that is pertinent to the commission’s operations? 2. If the commission is to be informed, by whom?
The Prime Minister said he also wanted to add: by what process?
He added: “If I as Prime Minister find myself in a situation with information that is pertinent to any commission conducting its business, I will not hesitate to pass that information on to the commission.”
Saying that there was no post on the establishment of Trinidad and Tobago called “a high Government official”, the Prime Minister said: “So all this talk about tongue in cheek and round-the-corner” high Government official (who supposedly) went and commit some offence somewhere was absolute poppycock.”
He said according to the Constitution, the PolSC may request a report from the Commissioner of Police at any time. “I take that to mean that any PolSC could at any time find out any information about the management of the Police Service,” he said.
The Speaker announced that the vote would be taken separately for each nominee. During the vote, there was a minor hiccup when Naparima MP Rodney Charles, who had spoken glowingly about one nominee, Rajiv Persad, appeared not to respond when the clerk called his name. When a Member declines to vote, he/she is recorded as having abstained. When the Speaker announced the vote as 21 for/18 against and one abstention, Charles rose to protest, saying that he wanted to vote no. The Speaker allowed the vote to be taken again, and Charles was able to correct the record by voting no, allowing the vote on Persad to be consistent with the vote on all the other nominees: 21 for/19 against.