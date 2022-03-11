‘Govt waging war on citizens’

United National Congress (UNC) senators Wade Mark and Damian Lyder have raised concerns over the proposed amendment to the Immigration (Caribbean Community Skilled Nationals) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, as well as the expectation of price increases for fuel.
Mark and Lyder were speaking yesterday, during a news conference at the Leader of the Opposition’s office on Charles Street, Port of Spain.
Lyder referred to comments by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Tuesday, when it was alluded that if the Government were to keep to its mandate of removing the subsidy on fuel, then citizens may expect to see an increase in prices at the pump.
However, Lyder noted that Rowley made no mention that this increase would result in fallouts in every sector of the economy and increased prices for not just transportation, but for food, goods and labour.
Paying double?
“Once again, the current Government of this country is waging war on its own citizens, and the hard-working men and women of this country.
“If the Government follows through with this mandate, then citizens can be expected to pay double or more at the pump, all depending on the international market value. This will not just impact transportation, but the cost of everything in this country will be sent skyrocketing,” he said.
“The obvious prices to go up first will be maxi and taxi fares, then you will see people complaining about transportation of goods and the availability of services, then the fallout will be on food prices. All while persons continue to work on old salaries, especially since many have not had proper negotiations for years but everything else is going up.
“And on top of that, they are also alluding that we can expect increased rates for water and electricity soon. How will our citizens live? How are they expected to survive? Especially coming out of a pandemic, where many have lost their jobs, and are only now getting back on their feet.
“Several businesses were forced to close because of the regulations imposed by the Government, and families were left without any real financial aid or assistance for this. But after weathering that storm, you are now saying there is another on the horizon,” Lyder said.
He claimed that more than 6,000 small and medium-sized businesses had to close during the Covid-19 pandemic, and those who survived will now be facing increased prices in operational costs.
“People have yet to get back on their feet, yet this is being brought?” Lyder asked.
He said that should the subsidy be removed and the prices of utilities be increased, he expected more businesses to close and further job losses.
Lyder said it was his belief that this could have been avoided if Petrotrin, or an equivalent company, was operational.
“Once upon a time, when the refinery was in operation, we produced our own gas and diesel. Now, it has been shut down. The Government has forced this country to import oil and gas, further adding to the leak of foreign exchange they like to complain so much about, and placing this country in the vulnerable position of relying on oil, when we were a country that not only produced, but refined oil.
“And all this is without even giving real consideration to the global supply chain issues the world is facing. Right now, internationally, prices are going up and we are left exposed to the global market, and it is the citizens of this country, the taxpayers, who will be paying for the current Government’s choices,” Lyder said.
Timing of amendment
Mark said while the UNC was in support of Caricom and its Single Market and Economy initiative, he believed the timing of the amendment to the Immigration Bill was wrong.
“We are at a point where the pandemic is still going on. Our borders have only just opened back, and citizens are still trying to find their footing, with many still jobless.
“Hospitals remain filled, and we are still trying to navigate our way.
“Yet in the middle of this, the Government wants to bring an amendment next week that will seek to grant an indefinite stay to a category of workers throughout the Caribbean via a Caricom skilled certificate,” he stated.
Mark said the timing of this was wrong, and would only lead to citizens of this country suffering further as, for the most part, the Caribbean was currently going through a recession and people may opt to come to this country to compete for jobs.
He also claimed the timing of the bill gave him the impression there were ulterior motives.