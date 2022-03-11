‘Govt waging war on citizens’

THE Ramnarine family of Brasso Piedra near Flanagin Town has been living with the absence of their beloved 85-year-old “Uncle Siew” who walked out of their home and was never found again.

Siew Ramnarine, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, left the family home at Doorbal Road at daybreak on July 7, 2021, and while security footage captured him briskly walking out of the street, his destination and fate remain unknown.