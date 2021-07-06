Govt won’t allow gas price hike

The Government will not allow gas station owners to come together to jack up fuel prices.

This from Energy Minister Stuart Young, as he responded yesterday to claims by UNC Senator Wade Mark that liberalisation of the fuel market would result in high gas prices.

“No amount of screaming, dog whistling, fear­mongering by those on the other side or other people, will change the fact that the Government is committed to protecting the motoring public and the population at large from price gouging,” Young said, as he contributed to the debate on the Finance Bill in the Senate.