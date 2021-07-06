Govt won’t allow gas price hike

The Government will not allow gas station owners to come together to jack up fuel prices.
This from Energy Minister Stuart Young, as he responded yesterday to claims by UNC Senator Wade Mark that liberalisation of the fuel market would result in high gas prices.
“No amount of screaming, dog whistling, fearmongering by those on the other side or other people, will change the fact that the Government is committed to protecting the motoring public and the population at large from price gouging,” Young said, as he contributed to the debate on the Finance Bill in the Senate.
“We are going to see the introduction of competition despite what Senator Mark is trying to project. There is going to be competition at the pump because once all the gas station owners purchase their fuel from NP or Unipet, they can then put a (profit) margin on it. Right now that (margin) is capped... We are going to open that up,” Young said.
He added, however, that the Government intended to put a cap on the margin.
“If (gas station owners) are buying premium (gas) at one dollar, we are not going to allow the gas station owners to then say, in cartel behaviour or monopolistic behaviour, not that we are saying that is going to happen, to put a margin of $4 and sell gas to the population at $5.
“We are going to allow the Minister of Energy to put a cap on that, so that a certain percentage above the (wholesale) price will be added on, and in that way we protect the consumers.
“We have been having conversations with the petroleum dealers to get an understanding of what are the percentage margins that they need to make this work,” Young said. “So, there is no need for any panic whatsoever.”
Young: Unlike UNC,
no gas stations for
PNM ‘friends and family’
On Mark’s call to remove the fuel monopoly on State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company’s importation of fuel, Young said: “I want the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to know that that comment was Senator Mark making the call for their financiers and friends who want to get into the importation of fuel.
“And if that was to happen it will make it very difficult (for the people) because what they want to do is... to hit the population from the time of importation with high prices to make their profit margins and carry that all the way through to the pumps.
“This Government is not doing that. It is not the Government’s policy to allow gas stations to import fuel. Paria has an obligation to provide fuel security at competitive prices and this is what the company has been doing,” Young said.
He said Mark’s attack on Paria was “completely unfounded” since it goes out to the international market and purchases fuel at the best prices it can get.
Addressing Mark’s statements that PNM friends, family and financiers will be given gas stations in the opening up of access to gas stations, Young said the UNC continued to project their modus operandi and their style of operations onto the PNM Government.
“If is irrefutable that former failed UNC candidates got gas stations just before the 2015 general elections... family members of then-sitting ministers... A senator in here got gas stations; Eli Zakour, a failed candidate, got stations in Four Roads, they got prime real estate in Four Roads, a gas station that was in a certain family for years... they just terminated everyone and got rid of them. That is UNC style...so don’t come here and create this cloud, maybe it is a confession of how you (the UNC) did your business,” Young said.
Paria remains
the wholesaler
Young said the population will reap the benefits under the liberalised regime.
He said the Government will continue to maintain the current pricing on CNG and LPG, but with respect to super, premium and diesel fuels, the prices would vary based on the gas station the consumer goes to. He said Paria will add terminalling fees, their transportation fees and a certain margin to the international market price and that would be the wholesale price sold to the NP, Unipet and the individual gas stations.
He said there would also be an appropriate and reasonable tax in the form of a fuel levy, but if the price of oil is above US$65 on the international market, no levy would be charged.
“We are going to put in there a discretion for the Minister of Energy to apply this fuel levy on a monthly basis, if determined to be appropriate by the Government,” he said.
“So, there is no need for the red herring and the fearmongering,” with respect to fuel prices, Young stated.
The ministry, on a monthly basis, will post the wholesale price of premium, super and diesel on the first day of each month, he added.
He said the retail price will be the wholesale price plus retail margin, which would be determined by the retailers.
He said retail margins could be revised as required, by the Minister of Energy, after consultation with the Minister of Finance.