Residents of Grande Riviere, Toco, who were forced to flee their homes last Wednesday after the Grande Riviere river burst its banks and caused severe flooding, are back home and trying to return to normalcy.
More than 40 residents lost their furniture, appliances and other belongings when more than a foot of water rushed into their houses.
They sought shelter at the Matelot Community Centre and spent all of Thursday cleaning and discarding damaged items.
Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Anil Juteram told the Express via telephone yesterday that, on Thursday, the Corporation provided enough food to the affected residents to last a few days.
He said on Friday, the Corporation delivered new mattresses.
“We have been doing our fair part in terms of what the Corporation can afford at this time. Our field officers assisted them with forms so that Social Welfare can come in and give them some assistance. So whatever grants they can access, that is in the hands of the Ministry of Social Development now,” Juteram said.
“Everybody is back to normal, but I am still trying, through private citizens and corporate people, to see what we can do in terms of acquiring maybe two or three stoves for the residents and refrigerators and so on. This has nothing to do with the Government because that will take some time and people are down and out and at the lowest point in their lives, so we’re trying to see what corporate citizens from Sangre Grande can do,” he added.
Excessive rainfall brought on by the passage of a strong tropical wave last week Tuesday led to the Grand Riviere river reaching full capacity and overflowing on Wednesday afternoon.
One resident, Venezuela national Nirce Quijada, told the Express he had to lift his wife and five-year-old daughter on to the roof of their home to escape the flood waters.
Councillor for Toco/Fishing Pond Terry Rondon yesterday pleaded for assistance for that family, noting that their situation was dire.
“They got it bad and they have no relatives here. All I am asking people for is a stove or anything to give to them. But, otherwise, things have gone back to normal. The water and electricity are back on,” he reported. —Leah Sorias