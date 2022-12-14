Grandad killed by intruder

A week after a Chaguanas grandfather reported to police there were intruders on the premises of his residence, he was shot and killed in a home invasion.

“Thief! Thief!” were the last words from retiree Moonan Hardeo who was killed early yesterday .

Hardeo, 65, a father of two and grandfather of one, was struck by a bullet to the upper body and died moments later on the floor of his home at Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas.

The murder toll now stands at 575 compared to 432 for the same period last year.

A police report said the armed man wearing dark clothing entered the house and, during a struggle with Hardeo’s son, three shots were fired from the intruder’s gun, one of which hit Hardeo.

Hardeo’s wife, Chandra, was in another room attempting to dial the police on the cellphone when their son came to her and told her that her husband had died.

Chandra, 61, and her husband, had celebrated 44 years of marriage three weeks ago.

In an interview on with the Express at her home yesterday, Chandra said intruders came into their yard early last Tuesday, took two chairs from their porch and placed them on either side of a galvanise fence which separated their home from Sing Da Trading Company Ltd, a Chinese business place.

The next night, theirs and the neighbours’ dogs barked aggressively, and strange men were seen on the road by her son, Basdeo, getting into a vehicle and speeding out of Caroni Savannah Road.

“We thought they were trying to climb to get into the compound of Sing Da, since they have spikes on their gate. My husband went to the police station and made a report about how the chairs had been moved,” said Chandra. “The police did not come. They came only after something already happened.”

Son struggled with bandit

The wife said on Monday night her husband looked at a movie and when she retired to bed around 10.30 p.m., he was already asleep.

Hours later around 2.30 a.m., they were confronted by an intruder armed with a firearm.

Chandra said she heard her husband shout, “Thief! Thief!”.

“With that I heard glass mashing up. Then I heard a loud sound and more glass mashing up. I locked myself back in the bathroom. When I came out, my son was over my husband trying to do CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). He told me to call the police and ambulance. I went inside to get the phone. While I was inside, my son came to me and said, ‘Dad died’. I said, ‘No. No. No.’ The police reached minutes later,” said the wife.

She said the sound of the smashing of the glass was the intruder breaking through the back door, a French-styled door with glass.

“My son said the man broke the glass on the door in the back, pushed his hand in and turned the key (which was in the keyhole). The man came in. My son scrambled with the person. When he saw his father slump on the ground, he let go the bandit to attend to the father and the bandit gone,” Chandra recalled.

Hardeo, who retired as a handyman at Plipdeco 12 years ago, died on the floor of the kitchen.

A good marriage

Chandra choked back tears as she said spoke of her husband,

“He was retired but he was always busy doing something. Yesterday he cleaned out the deep freeze. While he was cleaning, I put on YouTube, and we listened to bhajans (Hindu religious songs). We had a good marriage. He retired and we thought we had time to spend together to go anywhere and do anything because when Covid was about we could not do anything,” she said.

Chandra’s sister, Basdai Santana, wept over the killing of her brother-in-law.

“This still has not sunk in. Death is never an easy thing to face. The reality here is that Bible prophecies are being fulfilled. Today is this family, tomorrow is another one”, said Santana.

Chandra said the killing of her husband brought back memories of the death of their daughter, Savita Maraj, 18 years ago, of smoke inhalation from a house fire at Jackson Street, Curepe.

Police officers of the Central Police Division responded and searched for the killer, but no one was arrested.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III are continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COURT BLOCKS ROWLEY

COURT BLOCKS ROWLEY

PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley, as head of the National Security Council (NSC), has been temporarily restrained by the High Court from laying an executive summary of the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report, or any part of it, in Parliament.

The restriction may remain in place until March, when the court is expected to deliver its final ruling in a judicial review claim brought by former police commissioner Gary Griffith against the NSC.

Money for 5 cops’ families

Money for 5 cops’ families

THE families of five police officers who were killed in the line of duty have received compensation from the State.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday asked National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to state whether the families of police officers, who were killed in the line of duty, have been receiving compensation packages.

...‘Immediate appeal being filed’

...‘Immediate appeal being filed’

AN “immediate appeal” is to be filed against yesterday’s High Court ruling in favour of former police commissioner Gary Griffith, the Office of the Attorney General has announced.

The announcement came in the form of a media release not long after Justice Devindra Rampersad granted an interim injunction to Griffith, effectively restricting Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley from laying an executive summary of the Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report in Parliament.

Grandad killed by intruder

Grandad killed by intruder

A week after a Chaguanas grandfather reported to police there were intruders on the premises of his residence, he was shot and killed in a home invasion.

“Thief! Thief!” were the last words from retiree Moonan Hardeo who was killed early yesterday .

Hardeo, 65, a father of two and grandfather of one, was struck by a bullet to the upper body and died moments later on the floor of his home at Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas.

T&T’s Lockerbie terror victim

T&T’s Lockerbie terror victim

One December day 34 years ago, a suitcase bomb exploded aboard a passenger jet as it flew from London to New York.

People and plane parts rained from the sky over the town of Lockerbie, Scotland.

In all, 270 lives were lost that day in what remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil.

Recommended for you