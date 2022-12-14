Grandad killed by intruder

A week after a Chaguanas grandfather reported to police there were intruders on the premises of his residence, he was shot and killed in a home invasion.
“Thief! Thief!” were the last words from retiree Moonan Hardeo who was killed early yesterday .
Hardeo, 65, a father of two and grandfather of one, was struck by a bullet to the upper body and died moments later on the floor of his home at Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas.
The murder toll now stands at 575 compared to 432 for the same period last year.
A police report said the armed man wearing dark clothing entered the house and, during a struggle with Hardeo’s son, three shots were fired from the intruder’s gun, one of which hit Hardeo.
Hardeo’s wife, Chandra, was in another room attempting to dial the police on the cellphone when their son came to her and told her that her husband had died.
Chandra, 61, and her husband, had celebrated 44 years of marriage three weeks ago.
In an interview on with the Express at her home yesterday, Chandra said intruders came into their yard early last Tuesday, took two chairs from their porch and placed them on either side of a galvanise fence which separated their home from Sing Da Trading Company Ltd, a Chinese business place.
The next night, theirs and the neighbours’ dogs barked aggressively, and strange men were seen on the road by her son, Basdeo, getting into a vehicle and speeding out of Caroni Savannah Road.
“We thought they were trying to climb to get into the compound of Sing Da, since they have spikes on their gate. My husband went to the police station and made a report about how the chairs had been moved,” said Chandra. “The police did not come. They came only after something already happened.”
Son struggled with bandit
The wife said on Monday night her husband looked at a movie and when she retired to bed around 10.30 p.m., he was already asleep.
Hours later around 2.30 a.m., they were confronted by an intruder armed with a firearm.
Chandra said she heard her husband shout, “Thief! Thief!”.
“With that I heard glass mashing up. Then I heard a loud sound and more glass mashing up. I locked myself back in the bathroom. When I came out, my son was over my husband trying to do CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). He told me to call the police and ambulance. I went inside to get the phone. While I was inside, my son came to me and said, ‘Dad died’. I said, ‘No. No. No.’ The police reached minutes later,” said the wife.
She said the sound of the smashing of the glass was the intruder breaking through the back door, a French-styled door with glass.
“My son said the man broke the glass on the door in the back, pushed his hand in and turned the key (which was in the keyhole). The man came in. My son scrambled with the person. When he saw his father slump on the ground, he let go the bandit to attend to the father and the bandit gone,” Chandra recalled.
Hardeo, who retired as a handyman at Plipdeco 12 years ago, died on the floor of the kitchen.
A good marriage
Chandra choked back tears as she said spoke of her husband,
“He was retired but he was always busy doing something. Yesterday he cleaned out the deep freeze. While he was cleaning, I put on YouTube, and we listened to bhajans (Hindu religious songs). We had a good marriage. He retired and we thought we had time to spend together to go anywhere and do anything because when Covid was about we could not do anything,” she said.
Chandra’s sister, Basdai Santana, wept over the killing of her brother-in-law.
“This still has not sunk in. Death is never an easy thing to face. The reality here is that Bible prophecies are being fulfilled. Today is this family, tomorrow is another one”, said Santana.
Chandra said the killing of her husband brought back memories of the death of their daughter, Savita Maraj, 18 years ago, of smoke inhalation from a house fire at Jackson Street, Curepe.
Police officers of the Central Police Division responded and searched for the killer, but no one was arrested.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III are continuing investigations.