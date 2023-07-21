Radha Lall

tears for mom: Radha Lall, centre, is consoled by relatives during the funeral for her mother, Lutchmin Bickram, at the Waterloo Cremation Site, yesterday. Bickram, 75, was robbed and beaten on July 7 at her home at Singh Avenue, Calcutta #2, Freeport. She died at hospital following the attack. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

The granddaughter of murdered Freeport pensioner Lutchmin Bickram appealed for justice at her funeral yesterday.

Nalini Lall read the eulogy at the funeral service at the Freeport home where Bickram had the fatal confrontation.

“I pray for once, may the justice system work in your favour,” stated Lall, 21, as mourners gathered at the house on Singh Avenue, Calcutta Number Two.

Bickram died from blunt force trauma injuries she suffered in a confrontation with an intruder in her home on July 7.

The criminal entered the elderly woman’s house through a back door and pounced on her in her bedroom.

After the confrontation, the thief stole her pension money of $3,700 and escaped.

Bickram, a mother of two and grandmother of five, was hospitalised and died the next day.

She had suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her chest, back and abdomen, as well as an acute myocardial infarction, the autopsy stated.

Bickram’s daughter, Radha Lall, said her family’s house had been burglarised numerous times, but this was the first time her mother had had a face-to-face confrontation with a criminal.

The granddaughter said the death of her grandmother, who was fondly known as “Tanty”, was a great loss to her, the family and the community.

“She was a reserved soul. She dedicated her life to God and now she walks with God through the afterlife,” said Nalini Lall.

She recalled fond memories of her grandmother taking care of her as a child, and that her favourite dish was fig taalkarie.

“I pray that God holds your hand and walks with you through this new journey. I pray that you find peace in the afterlife. I pray that you find happiness.

“For most of us, the hardest part is acceptance, accepting that she is no longer here with us. The body is but a vessel. She lives on in our hearts and memories,” said Nalini Lall.

Officiant Pundit Ramlal Maharaj told mourners crime was rampant, and citizens must be vigilant. “Today we must protect ourselves. When we go to the bank, we don’t know when we are coming out, who is looking at us, who is watching us.

“We are not safe in our own homes. Who is to be blamed? Should we blame the police? We can’t have a police (officer) standing here and watching over us. We have to blame the people in the community because they are not educated, and not brought up properly. They are hungry. They are looking for an easy way to get money,” said Maharaj.

“We can’t even stand up in our premises and leave our gate open. Imagine we can’t leave our gates open and park a vehicle, and wash the car or do something. It is very dangerous.

“Who is to be blamed? Blame the parents? Blame the Government? In the final analysis, we need to follow the law of the land,” said the pundit.

Following the funeral service, Bickram was cremated at the Waterloo Cremation Site.

