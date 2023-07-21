PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday he has been “abused” by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and in seeking legal advice, will leave no stone unturned to determine whether he is guilty of “witness tampering”.

Rowley announced at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, that he is now receiving legal advice and has instructed Attorney General Reginald Armour to look into whether Augustine acted outside the Constitution on Wednesday.