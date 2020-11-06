DONALD Trump’s political career began with the racist birther lie. It may very well end with a black woman in the White House.
Those strong words by CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip as well as her praise for black female voters went viral and have been re-tweeted more than 9,000 times. It may come as a surprise to some, though not all, that the outspoken, Washington-based journalist, who has been in the thick of the United States presidential election coverage, is of Trinidadian parentage and went to school in Sangre Grande when she was a child.
“She (Abby) has a family base back in Trinidad who are all super proud of her,” says her mother June Phillip.
Phillip’s parents are originally from Sangre Grande. Her father, Dr Carlos W Phillip, who taught for many years at Toco Composite School, is a psychology programme manager for the District of Columbia Public Schools in Washington, while her mother works as a realtor and real estate investor.
Phillip is also the niece of well-known HR consultant Ashton Brereton, who is the husband of Express columnist Bridget Brereton.
Phillip’s parents migrated to the US in 1985 and returned to Trinidad in 1988 when she was only a couple months old. Her early education was in Trinidad up until the time she returned to the US when she was eight. Phillip grew up in Bowie, Maryland, and excelled at school, collecting several awards.
“She has always been very thoughtful as a child. We would laugh at her precociousness...we always felt that her focus would take her a long way and her teachers were super amazed by her poise as a student,” her mother told the Express yesterday via WhatsApp while Phillip was on-air on CNN breaking down the latest polling figures.
As a teenager Phillip and her father, who is a lifelong learner, often engaged in passionate political discussions at home and she became more and more aware of the role politics played in the world.
Phillip later attended Harvard University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Government. She got her first stint at reporting when she wrote for the university’s paper The Harvard Crimson. Phillip then began her journalism career as a White House reporter and blogger for POLITICO, covering campaign finance issues and lobbying. She later worked at ABC News, where she was an ABC News Fellow as well as a digital reporter in New York City before she moved on to The Washington Post, where she worked as a national political reporter covering the White House.
Career highlights
According to CNN Profiles, Phillip covered the 2016 presidential election where she reported extensively on Hilary Clinton’s presidential campaign. She also wrote on a wide range of subjects related to the Trump administration, including the efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and Trump’s overseas trip to Poland and Germany for his first G-20 meeting. She joined CNN in 2017 and served as the White House correspondent up until 2019. She is now CNN’s political correspondent.
In January 2020 she moderated CNN’s Democratic Presidential Debate in Iowa. She has been singled out for commendation by Jesse Jackson Jr, the son of American civil rights activist Jesse Jackson who praised her level of professionalism and her ability to “handle the behaviour of her passive aggressive colleagues”.
Phillip has returned to Trinidad on a handful of occasions since she migrated. Her most recent trip was two years ago with her husband Marcus Richardson, a managing consultant at nVisium, a Web and mobile app security company.
Being in the middle of a presidential election coverage as unprecedented as this one is stressful but the 31-year-old has learned to compartmentalise. The family has one rule when they get together: no politics.
When Phillip is not at work, it’s all about family time and long walks with her husband and her dog Booker.